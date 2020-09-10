COVID-19 Update: Global Taxi-Sharing Software Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, etc. | InForGrowth

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Taxi-Sharing Software market is segmented into:

Standalone Platform

Integrated

Based on Application Taxi-Sharing Software market is segmented into:

For Business

For Individuals

For Schools, etc.

. The major players profiled in this report include:

Uber

BlaBlaCar

Wunder Carpool

Karos

Carma

SPLT (Splitting Fares)

Waze Carpool

Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

Via Transportation

Zimride by Enterprise

Scoop Technologies

Ola Share

SRide

Meru Carpool

Grab

Ryde

Didi Chuxing

Dida Chuxing