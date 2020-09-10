Omega-3 is a polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with a carbon double bond at the third carbon position from the tail-end of the carbon chain. It is primarily obtained from various sources such as fish oil, krill oil, algal oil, walnut, pumpkin seed, and soybean oil. Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are the major type of omega-3 that are vital for normal human metabolism.

Regulatory bodies, such as FDA, have drafted specifications regarding the consumption of omega-3. For instance, the consumption of omega-3 fatty acid per day is limited to 1,500mg. in Russia. Likewise, it is 500mg for France, 450mg for Norway, and 160mg for Australia and New Zealand. The global omega-3 market is projected to reach $ 6,955 million by 2022.

Some of the key players of Omega-3 Market:

Cargill, Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Croda International Plc, Royal DSM, OLVEA Fish Oils, Omega Protein Corporation, GC Rieber Oils, Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd., Pharma Marine AS, and Polaris. Cargill, Inc.

The world omega-3 market is driven by factors such as scientifically proven health benefits and increasing awareness among consumers about healthy eating and balanced diet. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the market growth due to increasing awareness among individuals. Omega 3 intake helps in preventing chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, omega-3 supplements, such as EPA and DHA help in preventing prostrate, colon, and breast cancers. However, high cost of manufacturing coupled with stringent regulatory barriers are some of the key challenges faced by market players.

The Global Omega-3 Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Omega-3 market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Omega-3 market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

