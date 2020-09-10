Dairy alternative based food and beverages are prepared from dairy-free milk, extracted from various plant based sources. These are increasingly being consumed by lactose intolerant and vegan individuals. A wide variety of food and beverages are available in the market, which are prepared from milk derived from sources such as almond, soy, rice, coconut and others. Popularly consumed dairy alternative based products are milk, ice-cream, cheese, butter and others.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of dairy alternative products and growing vegan population are the major factors boosting the demand these products. Moreover, increasing health consciousness, rise in disposable income and awareness towards chemical free products are some of the other factors fueling the market growth.

Some of the key players of Dairy Alternative Market:

WhiteWave Foods Company (U.S.),Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.),SunOpta Inc.(Canada),Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.(Canada),Living Harvest Foods Inc. (U.S.),Hain Celestial Group, Inc.(U.S.),Organic Valley Family of Farms (U.S.),Panos Brands LLC (U.S.),Pascual Group (Spain),Eden Foods Inc.(U.S)

However, higher cost compared to conventional milk/milk based products and prominence of low-cholesterol, and low-fat conventional milk/milk based products have emerged to be major challenges for the players operating in the market. The market is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities owing to rising lactose intolerance and increasing demand for soy, rice, and almond milk proteins in the global market. Moreover, innovation in sources and flavors of dairy alternative based food & beverages is expected to unfold opportunity for the players operating in the market.

The world dairy alternative market is segmented on the basis of source, application, distribution channel and geography. By source, the market is categorized into four segments which include soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other sources. By application, the market is segmented as food and beverages. Food is further categorized into spread, creamer, yogurt, tofu and others.

Large retail, small retail, specialty store and online are the segmentations by distribution channel. Geographically, the market is classified into North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America and Rest of LAMEA).

The Global Dairy Alternative Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Dairy Alternative market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Dairy Alternative market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

