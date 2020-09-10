Proteomics Market Will Going To Be Worth $44,452 million By The End Of 2022 key players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation,Agilent Technologies,Luminex Corporation

Proteomics is the study of structure and functions of proteins. After the advent of genomics and transcriptomics, proteomics was the next step in the study of biological systems. It is a complex study when compared to genomics, as an organism’s genome is constant, while the proteome differs with cells and time.

The proteomics market has experienced a striking growth in the past few years as these have been found to be extremely beneficial in the diagnosis of diseases and identification of potential new drugs for the treatment of diseases. Factors such as the rise in focus of the key players, increase in R&D expenditure on proteomics, increase in popularity for personalized medicines, and technological advancements in proteomics are set to drive the market.

However, stringent regulatory approvals, high cost of the instruments, and dearth of qualified researchers are expected to restrain the growth of the market. The global proteomics market is expected to reach $44,452 million by 2022 from $17,988 million in 2015 at a CAGR of 13.7%

The global proteomics market is segmented into instruments, reagents, and services. Based on technology, the instruments segment is further divided into protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. In the year 2015, protein microarrays accounted for the highest market share of instruments markets followed by spectrometry.

In the reagents segment, immunoassays dominated the market in 2015, followed by spectroscopy and microarray reagents. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented in drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and others. Drug discovery was the largest application of proteomics in 2015. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In the year 2015, North America accounted for highest market share, owing to higher popularity of the technology, high cost of instruments, and high funding from the government and organizations such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation (NSF). Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate during the study period, owing to increase in government and corporate funding for R&D.

Over the past few years, the most important strategy followed by the leading companies was mergers & acquisitions. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Affymetrix Inc. (May 2016), and Life Technologies (February 2014) and Merck & Co., Inc. acquired Sigma-Aldrich (November 2015).

The Global Proteomics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Proteomics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Proteomics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

