Probiotics are microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast, that are very useful to sustain the balance of intestinal microbial in human and animal body. Probiotic ingredients stimulate natural digestive juices and enzymes in the body to ensure proper functioning of the digestive system.

In addition, probiotics protect healthy organisms from harmful microorganisms. Nowadays, probiotic products find applications to diagnose mental illness and treat digestive problems & neurological disorders. Moreover, they strengthen the human immune system, protect proteins & lipids from oxidative destruction, and reduce body pathogens. Probiotic ingredients can be administered through food or in the form of supplements. In addition, these ingredients are sold in the form of capsules, tablets, powders, and gel.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012767

The major factor that boosts the market growth is increase in consumer preference for natural products. Rise in concerns of consumers on preventive healthcare and effectiveness of probiotic bacteria on health drive the market growth. The demand of probiotics has increased due to upsurge in consumption of functional foods, which have potentially positive effects on health apart from providing basic nutrition.

Besides, factors such as ban on the usage of antibiotics in animal feed in several countries, increase in product innovations in the form of chocolates, biscuits & others, increased demand of probiotic based medicines for chronic diseases such as diarrhea & bowel diseases drives the market growth. In addition, increase in disposable income and improved standards of living in developing economies supplement the market growth.

Some of the key players of Probiotics Market:

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.,BioGaia AB,Danone,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Probi AB,Ganeden, Inc.,Protexin,Nestle S.A.,Chr. Hansen Holding A/S,Lifeway Foods, Inc.

The factors that restrict the market growth are lack of standardization regarding microorganism concentration in probiotic products, high prices of ingredients and lack of awareness regarding benefits of probiotics among consumers. Proactive government support such as approval from Food & Drug Administration for probiotic dietary supplements & Foods for Specific Health Uses are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Also, several publications on probiotics, functional food fact sheets, and conferences by International Food Information Council (IFIC) have increased awareness about probiotic products, which are expected to drive the market.

The world probiotics market is segmented based on ingredient, application, function, end use, and geography. Based on ingredient, the market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. Probiotic foods such as Yogurt and Kefirs are induced with probiotic bacteria either in powdered or liquid form.

Yeast probiotics are used for therapeutic purposes also. Bacterial strains are available in powdered, liquid, and in gel forms whereas yeast strains are available only in powdered form. Bacteria segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2014 and is anticipated to consolidate its position during the forecast period, owing to its health benefits such as improve lactose digestion, prevention of urogenital infections, and treatment of allergies.

Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Food & beverages is the most preferred mode of consumption of probiotics and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Dietary supplements segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for botanical and natural health supplements, which will help maintain good gut health and strong immune system.

The Global Probiotics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012767

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Probiotics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Probiotics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Probiotics Market Size

2.2 Probiotics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Probiotics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Probiotics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Probiotics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Probiotics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Probiotics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Probiotics Revenue by Product

4.3 Probiotics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Probiotics Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.