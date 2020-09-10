Alternative fuel and hybrid vehicles (AFHV) run on fuels other than conventional types such as gasoline and diesel. The depletion of oil reserve at an alarming rate has given rise to the adoption of these vehicles across the globe. In addition, these vehicles emit less harmful compounds such as oxides of carbon, nitrogen, and sulfur as their exhaust, thus making AFHV eco-friendly. Moreover, electric vehicles use electricity as their power source, in which electric energy is stored in the vehicular batteries and can be recharged at charging stations.

On the other hand, hybrid vehicles use both conventional and alternative fuels as a source of power. Passengers can actually switch between these two powers while driving as per their feasibility and usage. China is a potential market of AFHV as it has the maximum percentage of electric vehicles across the globe. As per the Global EV Outlook 2015, China holds 230 million e-bikes, 83,000 e-cars, and 36,500 e-buses.

Numerous players such as Toyota Motor Corporation and Tesla Motors, Inc. are regularly manufacturing AFHV. For instance, Tesla Motors, Inc. launched Model S, the fastest electric car for its customers globally.

Some of the key players of Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle Market:

Toyota Motor Corporation,Tesla Motors,AUDI AG,BMW Group,General Motors,Ford Motor Company,Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,BYD Company Limited,Daimler AG,Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Increase in demand of fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent government laws and regulations toward vehicular emission, and increase in growth of public charging infrastructure drives the market growth. Also, depletion of fossil fuels such as coal, gasoline, and diesel and increase in prices of fossil fuels are the other factors that propel the market growth. However, high initial cost of vehicle and low fuel economy hamper the market growth.

Moreover, advancement in alternative fuel technologies and increase in government initiatives, such as investment in electric and hybrid buses, are expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of market in the coming years.

The Global Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicle market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

