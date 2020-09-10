Cables and Connector Market Is Projected To Report A Cagr Of 11.1% Between 2016-2022

The cables & connectors along with cable assemblies play a vital role in the integration mechanism of different systems & subsystems. They are utilized in diverse industries such as military & defense, oil & gas, commercial, energy & power, and others (civil, government and submarine communication). These cables & connectors are required to withstand harsh physical and chemical environment in order to operate in varying atmospheric conditions.

Cables & connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2022. Major factors that drive the market growth include increasing investments by governments to improve connectivity within countries and increasing demand for higher bandwidth. Other important factor that is driving the market growth for cables & connectors include rising investments in military and submarine operations.

However, complex fault detection and removal process restrains the market growth. Growing investments in wireless communication infrastructure, government investments to increase rural connectivity and growing number of data centers are expected to offer lucrative opportunities, fueling the growth of this market.

Some of the key players of Cables and Connector Market:

Amphenol Corporation,Molex Inc.,Fujitsu Ltd.,TE Connectivity,Prysmian Group,3M Interconnect Solutions,Nexans,Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,Alcatel-Lucent,Axon Cable

The world cables and connectors market is segmented on the basis of installation, product type, industry and geography. On the basis of installation, the market is bifurcated into internal cables & connectors, and external cables & connectors. The latter dominated the market in 2014 and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Internal cables & connectors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the supportive government initiatives to drive digitization & promote the adoption of eco-friendly electronic products.

On the basis of product type, the market is classified into HDMI cables & connectors, USB cables & connectors, VGA cables & connectors, DVI cables & connectors, CAT5/CAT6 cables & connectors, and others. CAT5/CAT6 continues to be the market leader throughout the forecast period on account of its extensive applications to support computer network and telephone traffic.

Based on end user industry, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, oil & gas, commercial, energy & power, automotive and others (civil, government and submarine communication). Commercial sector leads the market by industry vertical, owing to the diverse applications of cables & connectors in IT & telecom, electronics, and healthcare for data transmission, security, troubleshooting, and other applications.

The Global Cables and Connector Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cables and Connector market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Cables and Connector market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

