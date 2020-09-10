Atrial fibrillation is of the most frequently occurred arrhythmia that causes problem with the rhythm of the heart (such as too slow or too fast heart beat). During atrial fibrillation, heart beats are irregular and it can be too slow or too fast as compared to the regular heartbeat. Atrial fibrillation can increase the rate of heart stroke, cause chest pain or even heart attack especially if the heart beat is too fast.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012912

During atrial fibrillation, both the chambers (upper and lower) beat irregularly, chaotically, and out of coordination of the heart. Shortness of breath, weakness, chest pain, dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting and heart palpitation are the common symptoms of atrial fibrillation. In addition, atrial fibrillation may lead to formation of blood clots in the heart, which may circulate to other organs. In atrial fibrillation, for altering the electrical system of heart, treatments such as medications and interventions are provided.

Some of the key players of Atrial Fibrillation Market:

Abbott Laboratories,Johnson & Johnson,MicroPort Scientific Corporation,Boston Scientific Corporation,St. Jude Medical, Inc.,Medtronic plc,Biotronik SE & Co. KG,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Siemens AG,AtriCure Inc.

Atrial fibrillation market is in its emerging state as the prevalence of atrial fibrillation is growing rapidly along with the increase in aging population. According to American Heart Association, 33.5 million individuals (0.5% of the world’s population) were with atrial fibrillation in 2013. Also, technological advancement towards surgical devices for atrial fibrillation fuels the market growth. However, pitfalls such as stringent government policies, high cost of atrial fibrillation treatment, and dearth of skilled professionals and technicians hinders the market growth.

The world atrial fibrillation market has been segmented based on devices and region. Based on devices, the market is segmented into surgical devices and non-surgical devices. Surgical devices are further sub-classified into maze surgery and catheter ablation. Non-surgical devices are further sub-divided into electric cardioversion, diagnostic catheters, mapping and recording systems, cardiac monitors, access devices, left atrial appendage, and closure devices and intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) Systems. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key strategies adopted are product launch, collaboration, and merger & acquisition. For instance, Abbott acquired Kalila Medical, Inc. (U.S.), which helped Abbott develop next generation technologies that are useful to treat cardiac disorders such as atrial fibrillation. Biosense Webster, Inc. acquired Coherex Medical, Inc. (U.S.), which helped Biosense Webster, Inc. to strengthen its medical devices product portfolio.

The Global Atrial Fibrillation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012912

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Atrial Fibrillation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Atrial Fibrillation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Atrial Fibrillation Market Size

2.2 Atrial Fibrillation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Atrial Fibrillation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Atrial Fibrillation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Atrial Fibrillation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Atrial Fibrillation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Revenue by Product

4.3 Atrial Fibrillation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.