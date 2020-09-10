Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market is Expected to reach $3,397 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022

Bone grafts are implantable materials that promote bone healing through its osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive mechanisms. The bone grafts are used in surgical procedures such as spinal fusion surgeries, bone replacement, ensuring new bone formation and repair of bone fractures.

Moreover, bone grafting also has applications in treatment of various bone related disorders such as congenital pseudoarthrosis, dental bone grafting problems, and complex fractures. Allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and demineralized bone matrix are the most commonly used bone grafts worldwide.

The world bone grafts and substitutes market was $2,443 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,397 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal disorders, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, technological advancements in medical field leading to a shift from autograft to allograft drive the bone grafts and substitutes market.

Some of the key players of Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market:

Medtronic plc,Stryker Corporation,DePuy Synthes,Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation,Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (Bacterin),Arthrex, Inc.,Baxter International Inc.,Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF),Wright Medical Group N.V.

According to National Health Interview Survey, in 2012, around 126 million adults were affected by musculoskeletal disorders in U.S. Moreover, the 2014-2015 estimates from Labor Force Survey (LFS) showed 553,000 cases out of a total of 1,243,000 for all work related musculoskeletal disorder. These estimates are expected to boost the demand for bone grafts and its substitutes in the coming years. In addition, increase in cases of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity add to the risk of developing degenerative joint diseases that further fuel the growth of the market.

On the other hand, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures restrict the market growth. Conversely, emerging markets, rise in interests of key players towards R&D activities in bone grafts and its substitutes, and increase in demand for orthopedic procedures particularly in geriatric population is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market in near future.

The report segments the market based upon product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into allografts, bone grafts substitutes, and cell based matrices. The allografts are further categorized to machined allografts and demineralized bone matrix. The bone graft substitutes segment is further classified into bone morphogenic proteins (BMP) and synthetic bone grafts.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into spinal fusion, trauma, craniomaxilofacial, joint reconstruction, and dental bone grafting. Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Bone Grafts and Substitutes market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

