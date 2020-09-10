Disposable gloves are primarily used across health care and food industry, as a protection tool in order to avoid cross- infection between caregivers and patients. Over time, various variants of disposable gloves have been developed such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl and neoprene.

Each of the variants renders unique benefits over conventional gloves; this renders wide application over a range of industries such as food service, clean room, industrial application among others. For instance, nitrile gloves are more puncture resistant, friction less, with long shelf life than latex gloves.

Some of the key players of Disposable Gloves Market:

nsell Healthcare, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber industries ltd, Rubberex, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, AdventaBerhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation.

The total revenue value of the disposable gloves market in 2013 was at $5.2 billion. Increasing incidence of pandemic diseases such as swine flu (H1N1 pandemic) and a resultant need for infection prevention/control aids such as ‘disposable gloves’ drive the growth of global disposable gloves market volume (billion gloves). Thus, the global disposable gloves market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 6.2%over the period 2014-2020 and is expected to be valued at $7.9 billion in 2020.

The global disposable gloves product market can also be segmented into powdered and non-powdered disposable gloves. Powdered gloves are widely used in the market owing to their high sterility, disposable nature and affordable cost. Owing to such benefits and consequent high usage/adoption rate by customers, powdered gloves garneredhigh volume (billion gloves) and ~71.5% of the market in 2013.

On the basis of geography, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. On account of higher purchasing power and stringenthealthcare regulations in the developed regions, such regions have garnered majority market share of the global disposable gloves market.

The Global Disposable Gloves Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Disposable Gloves market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Disposable Gloves market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

