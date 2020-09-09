PRION DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET IS THRIVING WITH RISING LATEST TRENDS BY 2027 | TOP PLAYERS- ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC, IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC, SAWAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Prion Disease Treatment Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained to play a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry-validated market data.

Prion Disease Treatment Market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceutical companies for developing novel therapy and high demand of novel treatment worldwide are the key factors for market growth. A few of the major competitors currently working in the global prion disease treatment market are Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Lannett, Aurobindo Pharma and others

Global Prion Disease Treatment Market By Types (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), Variably Protease-Sensitive Prionopathy, Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker Disease and Others), Drug (Antidepressant, Antipsychotic Agents and Others), Route of Administration(Oral and Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases a part of National Institute of Health Services with the pharmaceutical partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is developing novel therapies for the treatment of prion disease. Ionis Pharmaceuticals specifically developed ASO1 and ASO2, antisense oligonucleotides which inhibit the formation of specific protein. This collaboration gives us further confidence to advancing the treatment of neurological disease. The collaboration of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc expands the company’s rare disease portfolio and provides major opportunity to continue its rapid growth.

In May 2019, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, presented a positive clinical data of nusinersen, inotersen and others important reseach projects for neurological disease including Huntington’s disease, ALS, prion disease and others. Seeing the potential promising results of their upcoming novel transformational antisense medicines will help the patients with neurological diseases throughout the world.

Market Definition:

Prion disease is also known transmissible spongiform encephalopathy is characterized by rare progressive neurodegenerative disorders of brain. Spongiform encephalopathy is a disease where the brain tissue degenerates and healthy tissues gets replaced by clusters of tiny liquids filled, thin-walled cavities called cysts making the brain looks like sponge. The underlying cause of spongiform encephalopathy is the accumulation of misfolded proteins called prions that are found abundantly in the brain. These abnormal prions protein leads to the brain damage. It is usually progressive in nature and always fatal.

According to the statistics published in the CPOE.org, it was estimated up to December 231 cases were reported mad cow disease worldwide. Growing cases of eating infected meats and patients receiving infections from contaminated medical equipment are the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Family history of prion disease is drive the market growth

Government initiatives and support for the development of orphan drugs and allowing exclusive incentives of these drugs intervention is enhancing the market growth

Rise in cases of eating infected meats and infections receiving from contaminated medical equipment is accelerating the market growth

High specific treatment need for prion disease is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

The disease specific treatment is less available due to low prevalence of prion disease

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about prion disease in some developing countries

Segmentation: Global Prion Disease Treatment Market

By Types

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD)

Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD)

Variably Protease-Sensitive Prionopathy

Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker Disease

Others

By Drugs

Antidepressant Trimipramine

Antipsychotic Agents Fluphenazine

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global prion disease treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

