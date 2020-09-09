Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market to Surpass US$ 2 Bn in 2026

Preterm birth is among the prevalent public health concerns all over the world and has become the primary cause of mortality in children aging below 5 years. To curb the alarming situation, governments including, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are showing immediacy in approving drugs for Preterm Birth Prevention and Management. In addition, they are increasing their healthcare spending in order to encourage novel generic drug development and establish advanced healthcare infrastructure. In line with these trends, the global preterm birth prevention and management market will cross the US$ 2 Bn mark towards the end of forecast period, 2019-2029.

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and forecast for 2019-2029. The study also offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the preterm birth prevention and management market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

PRETERM BIRTH PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT MARKET TAXONOMY

The market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Therapy Type

Progesterone Therapy

Corticosteroid Therapy

Tocolytics Therapy

Antihypertensive Therapy

Magnesium Sulfate Therapy

Heparin Prophylaxis Therapy

Low-Dose Aspirin Therapy

Antibiotics Therapy

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Vaginal

Patient Type

Prior Spontaneous PTB

Preeclampsia

Short Cervix

Chronic Hypertension

Insulin-dependent

Twins

Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East And Africa

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the preterm birth prevention and management market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and the definition of the market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the preterm birth prevention and management market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the impact factors, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the market.

Chapter 05 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and the strategies adopted by key market participants. Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, consumer sentiment analysis, and value chain analysis, which are likely to contribute to market growth.

Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis

This section includes the viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, based on therapy type.

Chapter 07 – Demand (in Value US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the preterm birth prevention and management market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period.

Chapter 08 – Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & 2019-2029, By Therapy Type

Based on therapy type, the market is segmented into progesterone therapy, corticosteroid therapy, tocolytics therapy, antihypertensive therapy, magnesium sulfate therapy, heparin prophylaxis therapy, low-dose aspirin therapy, and antibiotics therapy. Readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the market and market attractiveness analysis based on therapy type.

Chapter 9 – Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Route of Administration

Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, parenteral, and vaginal. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments, followed by the analysis of market attractiveness based on route of administration of preterm birth prevention and management.

Chapter 10 – Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Patient Type

Based on patient type, the market is segmented into prior spontaneous PTB, preeclampsia, short cervix, chronic hypertension, insulin-dependent, twins, antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments birth prevention and management market and market attractiveness analysis based on patient type of preterm birth prevention and management.

Chapter 11 – Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019-2029, By Distribution Channel

This chapter provides details about the preterm birth prevention and management market on the basis of distribution channel, and has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and mail order pharmacies. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on distribution channel.

Chapter 12 – Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, By Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors such as the pricing analysis, which are impacting growth of the Latin America market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the market in the leading Latin America countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are among the leading countries in the South Asia region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia preterm birth prevention and management market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Market 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania market.

Chapter 19 – MEA Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period.

Chapter 20 – Emerging Countries Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the market in emerging countries will grow during the forecast period.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the preterm birth prevention and management market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A., and others.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in this market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the preterm birth prevention and management market.