L-Carnitine Supplements Market Outlook

L-Carnitine is a naturally found amino acid derivative that is synthesized from methionine and lysine. It helps in the transportation of long chain fatty acids, which further is used in energy production. L-Carnitine Supplements are used by bodybuilders and athletes to increase the endurance and to repair the muscles. L-Carnitine is present in animal products such as fish, poultry, meat, and milk. As the major sources of L-carnitine are animal products, the L-carnitine deficiency is expected to occur more in vegetarians. Thus, the manufacturers are trying to develop vegan L-carnitine supplements to fulfill the daily L-carnitine requirements of the consumers.

Increase in Obesity is anticipated to Boost the Sales of L-Carnitine Supplements

The increase in the occurrences of overweight and obesity problems are anticipated to boost the demand for L-carnitine supplements. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 340 million adolescents and children (i.e. between the age of 5 to 19) were obese, while 650 million adults were obese. Certain studies have indicated that L-carnitine supplements aid in weight loss. Thus, the consumer preference for L-carnitine supplements is estimated to increase as it helps in weight management issues.

Also, in recent years, health and fitness trends have increased all across the world. As the awareness among the consumers is increasing, the demand for dietary supplements is also rising. The consumers prefer the use of supplements to improve overall health and fitness of the body. Therefore, the increase in demand for dietary supplements is anticipated to have a positive impact on the sales of L-carnitine supplements.

According to the WHO, in 2017, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death all across the world. Around 31% of the total deaths had occurred due to cardiovascular diseases. Some research studies have shown that L-carnitine helps cardiac patients. Thus, the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to increase the sales of L-carnitine supplements.

The increase in vegan population is also anticipated to have a positive impact on the L-carnitine supplements. As the major sources of L-carnitine are animal products, the risk of deficiency is more for the vegetarian population. Thus, as the vegan population increases, the preference for L-carnitine supplements is estimated to increase to fulfill the requirements of L-carnitine.

The presence of a variety of dietary supplements and lack of awareness about the benefits of L-carnitine supplements is estimated to hamper the growth of L-carnitine supplements market. There are many companies that are focusing on developing plant-based condition-specific supplements. The presence of a variety of dietary supplements makes it difficult to understand changing consumer preferences. Thus, the presence of various supplements is expected to hinder the L-carnitine supplements market. The companies can increase awareness about L-carnitine supplements by improving marketing and promotion strategies.

Global L-Carnitine Supplements: Market Segmentation

The L-Carnitine Supplements market can be segmented on the basis of form, and sales channel:

The L-carnitine supplements market can be segmented on the basis of the form as:

Dry Tablets Capsules Softgels

Liquid

The L-carnitine supplements market can be segmented on the basis of the sales channel as:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Wholesalers

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Global L-Carnitine Supplements: Key Players

Few key market players in the L-Carnitine Supplements market are:

NOW Foods

Bronson Vitamins

Lamberts Healthcare Ltd.

Lonza

Bee Health Limited

Optimum Nutrition, Inc.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The demand for L-carnitine supplements is estimated to increase in North America and the Asia Pacific region. The increase in vegan population and high frequency of weight management problems are a few major factors that are expected to drive the L-carnitine supplements market. There is a large youth population and also the fitness trends are rising in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, as the fitness trends are increasing, the demand for supplements that help in muscle repair and maintenance is anticipated to increase. Therefore, L-carnitine supplements market is expected to increase has it improves strength and helps in muscle maintenance.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the L-carnitine supplements market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as form, and sales channel.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

L-Carnitine supplements Market Segments

Market Dynamics

L-Carnitine supplements Market Size

Supply and Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges pertaining to L-carnitine supplements market

Competition Landscape and Emerging Market Participants in L-carnitine supplements market

Technology related to Production/Processing of L-carnitine supplements

Value Chain Analysis of the L-carnitine supplements market

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on L-carnitine supplements market segments and geographies.

