Referral management system can be defined as an exclusive and powerful tool used in the healthcare industry to track patient referrals in the healthcare system. The primary aim of this system is to improve and update communication among specialists, primary care physicians, and any other health providers that are involved in a patient’s care.

Rising government initiatives to implement IT solutions in healthcare, automated referral processes prevent information leaks, increase in aging population and incidence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, Asia Pacific region provides huge market potential, cloud-based models are expected to offer opportunity for the growth of referral management market during the forecast period.

The “Global Referral Management Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the referral management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global referral management market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, delivery mode, end user, and geography. The global referral management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The referral management market is segmented based on type as, professional-referral, self-referral and third party-referral. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as, software and services. Software segment is further sub-segmented into integrated software and standalone software. Services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation services, support & maintenance services, consulting services, training & education, and post-sale & maintenance services. On the basis of delivery mode, referral management market is segmented into on-premise delivery mode, web-based delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode. Based on the end user the market is segmented as payers, providers, patients, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry and forecast of the global referral management market based on type, component, delivery mode, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall referral management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

