A next-generation firewall (NGFW) is a network security solution, which includes additional features beyond traditional firewalls such as application awareness & control, cloud-delivered threat intelligence, and integrated intrusion prevention. NGFWs possess capabilities to block the entry of malware into a network, and are considered better equipped to tackle advanced persistent threats (APTs). In addition, these firewalls are considered as a low-cost option for organizations focusing on their basic security, as this technology incorporates antiviruses and other security applications into a single solution.

Barracuda Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, and Sophos

Increase in sophisticated cyberattacks, growth in IoT-based complex threat landscape, implementation of stringent government regulations toward data safety & security, and significant adoption of next-generation firewalls are some major factors, which drive the growth of the global next-generation firewall market. However, lack of cyber security skilled professionals and performance issues in cloud protection are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in cyber security spending and emergence of firewall as a service are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global next-generation firewall market is segmented based on component, type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Depending on type, the market is divided into hardware, virtual, and cloud. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

