The global Macrofiltration market was valued $6.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Macrofiltration is the process of filtration of insoluble solid particles larger than 1.0 micron from water. These microns are passed through porous medium. There are different types of filters used for macrofiltration. These include bag filter, belt filter press, drum & disk, filter press, granular media filter, leaf belt, and tubular belt. Factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global macrofiltration market are demand for macrofiltration across various end-users such as food & beverage, water & wastewater, chemical & pharmaceutical, and mining & metal.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Amiad Water Systems, Ascension Industries, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Filtration Group, Mann+Hummel, MTB Technologies Sp. Z O.O., Ostwald Filtration Systems GmbH, Parker Hannifin, Pentair PLC, SUEZ water technologies Inc

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00028846

In addition, increase in urbanization and industrialization in Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for portable water, to boost the water treatment process, which is projected to drive the macrofiltration market. However, high cost of auto backwash filters and high maintenance cost are hampering the growth of backwash filter. Furthermore, emerging trends such as increasing water treatment plants in Asia-Pacific, are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the macrofiltration market.

The global macrofiltration market is segmented by product, industry, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into granular micro filter, filter press filter, leaf tubular and press filter, bag filter, belt filter press, auto backwash filters, and others. By industry, it is classified into water & wastewater, chemical & pharmaceutical, mining & metal, food & beverage, paper & pulp, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00028846

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 4:MACROFILTRATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5:MACROFILTRATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 6:MACROFILTRATION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7:COMPANY PROFILES:

CHAPTER 8:COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00028846

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune