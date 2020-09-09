Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Voltage Cables market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High Voltage Cables Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Voltage Cables market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: High Voltage Cables Market

Industry / Sector Trends

High Voltage Cables Market in 2018 surpassed an annual installation of 40000 km and is predicted to exceed USD 29 billion by 2025.

Rapid commercialization to suffice the overall economic growth positively influenced by foreign direct investment (FDI) schemes to favour commercial and industrial establishments will drive the demand for complex & reliable grid infrastructure. Moreover, ongoing digitalization across the industry has appreciably incorporated a competitive industrial outlook on account of growing energy demand from communication base stations and data centres. Rising integration of advanced, reliable, secure and energy efficient cables have further augmented the global high voltage cables market.

The influx of advanced submarine, overhead & underground cable technologies has infused a sustainable business potential. Manufacturers & suppliers have constantly been streamlining their research & development investments to enhance product portfolios moreover, fresh fund allocation from leading players to infuse a flexible technological platform will complement the market. Furthermore, positive consumer tendencies toward the installation of products with an aim to secure the living environment and overall life expectancy of the electric network will foster the industry dynamics.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: High Voltage Cables Market

High Voltage Cables Market, By Voltage

The cable industry has mainly been influenced by various sets of mandates and regulatory guidelines, which have standardized the manufacturing and deployment trends globally. In the current industry scenario, grid-isolated areas have been the primary focus for regulators and installers as these pose substantial potential for business expansion and growth. In addition, the rising energy demand supported by favourable consumer inclination to integrate a sustainable electricity infrastructure will stimulate the market.

50 kV -110 kV cables in the recent years, have witnessed significant impetus owing to the large-scale commercial expansion and retrofitting of small-scale industries across developing countries. Moreover, suburban migration has further led to the development of residential complexes and large multi-storey apartments which in turn will boost the product demand. Rising dependency on large scale industries including manufacturing facilities and power generation has further strengthened the high voltage cables industry share.

High Voltage Cables Market, By Application

Rise in population index across cities and favourable measures for electrification across grid-isolated areas has led to significant growth in energy consumption. The apparent increase in peak load demand has impelled utilities to upscale & upgrade regional electric supply infrastructure with an aim to ensure grid security & reliability. Henceforth, growing energy demand positively influenced by increasing demand for efficient grid networks will positively sway the market.

U.S. High Voltage Cables Market Size, By Application (km)

In 2018, utility aided high voltage cables market exceeded an annual installation of over 30000 km. The adoption of grid connected renewable infrastructure in line with decentralized micro-grid networks have led to the demand for technologically efficient circuitry components to endure fluctuating frequency network integration. These renewable networks pose frequency volatility and varying wavelengths requiring effective circuit monitoring and control. Henceforth, manufacturers and developers across the industry have considerably been investing to integrate smart monitoring, control and performance units.

High Voltage Cables Market, By Region

Asia Pacific High Voltage Cables Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

The U.S. has witnessed a positive shift in the product demand owing to the increased expenditure toward the advancement of long-route transmission networks. In 2017, The U.S. Government planned to invest USD 10 billion to enhance new transmission networks with an aim to decrease the curtailment rate of the western transmission infrastructure. Growing focus toward the reinstallation of the existing electrical devices with enhanced high-quality units will further augment the high voltage cables market.

Europe in the recent years, has witnessed positive consumer inclination towards energy-efficient technologies which has instigated a favourable business scenario. In a recent study conducted by the European Commission, energy-efficient power lines will lead to energy savings up to 16 TWh per year by 2020. T&D retrofitting industry plays a vital role in raising the demand across the region. As per Siemens, over 60% of power transmission lines in the region have been in operation for over 25 years and need to be replaced. Rising electricity demand will significantly impact the investments in Europe T&D retrofitting industry, which will further influence the market.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: High Voltage Cables Market

Eminent high voltage cables industry participants include Elsewedy, ZTT, Prysmian, Nexans, Sumitomo, LS Cables, NKT, Furukawa Electric, Sterlite Power, KEI, Taihan Electric, APAR, Gupta Power, Kelani Cables, Alfanar, KEC, ABB, Riyadh Cables and Southwire.

Mergers and acquisitions, technological collaborations, product assortment and application focussed R&D have been the prime strategic inferences as followed by the major industry participants.

High Voltage Cables Market Industry Viewpoint

These are wires/cables used for power transmission at high voltages. A wire includes an insulation and conductor and is suitable for being run underwater and underground. This contrasts with an overhead cable, which does not have any insulation. High-voltage (HV) cables of differing types have a variety of applications in ignition systems, instruments and alternating current and direct current power transmission

