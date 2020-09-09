Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Ethernet market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Ethernet Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Ethernet market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Industrial Ethernet Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Industrial Ethernet Market size exceeded USD 25 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register more than 12% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 among manufacturing & automotive sectors and the rising demand of industrial automation are driving the growth of the industrial ethernet market across the globe. The increasing need for higher bandwidth, easy scalability, interoperability, and relatively cost-effective networking and cloud services by several enterprises across various verticals coupled with enhancement in data centers has contributed to the rise in demand for fiber optics in datacenters resulting in proliferation of the market.

The increasing infrastructure spending and the rising requirement to enhance the network flexibility and performance are the major factors that are driving the growth of the industrial ethernet market. The prominent players in the market are investing heftily in R&D activities to develop innovative products as well as improve existing products. For instance, in august 2018, Antaira technologies launched the IMC-C100-XX series which initiated the expansion of industrial networking infrastructure family.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Industrial Ethernet Market

Industrial Ethernet Market, By Protocol

The Modbus TCP/IP in the industrial ethernet market is growing at a high CAGR of more than 14% over the forecast timeline due to its wide use among several manufacturers across various sectors. The protocol is gaining popularity among manufacturers as it is free for manufacturers to develop their equipment without investing heftily. The Ethernet protocol is predominantly deployed to transmit signals from control and instrumentation devices back to a data gathering system or controller. The standard is an application protocol which assigns passing and managing data between varied layers without the concern of being affected by other protocol used by an immediate layer.

Industrial Ethernet Market, By Component

The controllers and processors held a significant market share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain the market share in industrial ethernet market over the forecast timeline due to emphasis on a high level of integration and low power design to make the Ethernet controllers very compact, powerful and optimized devices with reduced overall bill of material cost. The key market players operating in the market spend significant resources on R&D to design and develop improved processors for industrial ethernet applications. For instance, in July 2017, Texas Instruments launched the Sitara AMIC110 system on chip (SoC) processor. The multi-protocol processor supports an array of industrial ethernet variants ranging from Powerlink to Profinet via EtherCAT and Sercos III. With further technological advancements in industrial ethernet, more such advanced processors are expected to surface on the market.

Maintenance service is growing at a highest CAGR in service sub-segment over the forecast timeline due to automation technology failures, resulting in a huge loss for companies. Major failures in the automation technology are caused due to the worn-out industrial ethernet cable and are difficult to pinpoint. Hence, adopting effective maintenance services will assist companies in reducing failures due to cable breakdowns. Moreover, the rising advent of predictive maintenance in industrial ethernet also assists maintenance service providers in receiving a failure analysis through the industry 4.0 network, allowing the faulty cable to be replaced.

Industrial Ethernet Market, By Application

The industrial ethernet market is mainly driven by applications such as automotive & transport, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy & power, oil & gas, and chemical industries. Government initiatives for modernization and extension of power generation and distribution infrastructure and the adoption of IIoT for the market applications to facilitate industrial automation in sectors, such as automotive and electronics, are expected to accelerate the market growth. Growing demand for high-capacity data transmission solutions due to rapidly increasing data traffic will also support the industrial ethernet market growth between 2019 and 2025.

Germany Industrial Ethernet Market Share, By Application, 2018

The chemical sector is growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to rise in demand of industrial ethernet which are flexible, resistant to acids, oils, fats and other harsh materials for operating in hazardous environment. Process automation in chemical industry is enabling enhancement in product quality and process productivity.

Industrial Ethernet Market, By Region

North America held a major share of the global industrial ethernet market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain dominance over the forecast timeline owing to the rapid growth of the industrial automation in the region. The supportive government initiatives & policies for driving the adoption of Industry 4.0 among manufacturing & automotive industries are estimated to have significant impact on the business. The presence of a large number of prominent industrial automation players in the region will foster the market growth.

Asia Pacific Industrial Ethernet Market Share, By Region, 2018

The Asia Pacific industrial ethernet market growth is largely driven by rapid industrialization in countries including India, China, and Japan owing to the increasing demand for the industrial automation solution in the region. The significant popularity of industrial ethernet among automotive as well as consumer electronics in the region is contributing the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of IIoT solutions and the growing adoption of the solutions among the organizations for flexibility, scalability, and to reduce the cost of operation are the major factors fueling the market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Industrial Ethernet Market

The players operating in the industrial ethernet market offer complete solutions that include field level devices, communication protocols, and system integrations to enhance their customer base and profitability. Cisco, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Schneider, Beckhoff Automation, ACS Motion Control, Advanced Motion Control, Honeywell International, Omron, Eaton, Innovasic, and Moxa are some of the major vendors of the market solutions. The major strategic initiatives include partnerships and collaborations with automation solution vendors to enhance the portfolio and gain prominence and in the industrial automation sector. For instance, in September 2018, NXP Semiconductors N.V. acquired OmniPHY which provided automotive ethernet subsystem technology. The acquisition is anticipated to put NXP as a significant market player in the rapidly evolving automotive ethernet solutions.

Industry Viewpoint

The industrial ethernet market growth is attributed to the growing adoption of IIoT for enhancing the productivity of production functions in various industrial sectors such as automotive & transport, electrical and electronics, oil & gas, energy & power, and aerospace & defense. With growing awareness toward better integrating factory-installations and IT systems across these industries, the demand for advanced solutions are likely to accelerate between 2019 and 2025. In terms of new installation of nodes in factory automation functions, industrial ethernet has overtaken traditional fieldbuses, with Ethernet/IP emerging as the leading network installed across industrie

