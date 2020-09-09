Microarray Instruments Market Analyzes The Impact Followed By Restraints And Opportunities And Projected Developments | Illumina, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Arrayit Corp

Microarray is a technology that allows to detect the expression of thousand of nucleic acids at the same time. There are different types of microarrays those are protein microarrays, DNA microarrays, tissue microarrays and others. These are widely used in drug discovery, mutation detection, expression analysis, and immunoassay (protein microarrays).

Few of the Top Key Players of Microarray Instruments Market:

Illumina, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Arrayit Corp, Asterand, LabCorp, OriGene, Orla Protein Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The microarray instruments market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as DNA microarrays, protein microarrays, and other microarrays. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as research applications, drug discovery, disease diagnostics, and other applications. The end user market is segmented into research and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.

