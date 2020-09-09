Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Human Centric Lighting market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Human Centric Lighting Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Human Centric Lighting Market size valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of over 25% from 2019 to 2025.

Germany human centric lighting market, by application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Human centric lighting includes combined systems of hardware, software, and solutions to produce illumination by considering the visual & non-visual effects on human bodies. These lights are developed with psychological and physiological perspectives by focusing on visibility, safety, and aesthetics. The body dynamic lighting systems are developed to replicate the natural lighting cycle where lights are adjusted for color, brightness, and temperature, further aiding in improving mood & concentration.

The increasing popularity of new lighting technologies and activities related to the replacement of harmful conventional lights is supporting the human centric lighting market globally. The rising consumer & enterprise awareness regarding the installation of tunable LEDs to provide better illuminated environments in offices is creating a high demand for these solutions. HCL products support the human circadian rhythm and maintain light-based changes in the day-night cycles. These features provide body-centric illuminated environments and facilitate non-visual impacts on humans. Additionally, due to the emergence of light controllers and advanced LEDs, the infrastructure lighting can be controlled & changed according to the requirements, further creating opportunities for the human centric lighting market growth.

A major factor hindering the market is the high cost associated with the installation of these solutions. Retrofit installations require high initial investment due to the need for changing conventional lights & bulbs with tunable LED fixtures. This process requires significant time & cost along with increased labor costs for installation services. However, the increasing efficiency of professional & managed services in the global lighting industry due to the presence of skilled technicians will reduce the high-cost issues over the forecast timespan.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Human Centric Lighting Market

Human Centric Lighting Market, By Solution

Global human centric lighting market, by solution, 2018

In the human centric lighting market, hardware solutions are expected to grow at more than 25% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Hardware components including fixtures & controllers are gaining a high demand due to technical advancements and visual benefits. The tunable LED fixtures deployed in these systems offer light tuning features, which allow changing the color, brightness, and temperature levels depending on natural light conditions. These product features offer health benefits to humans by reducing harmful visual & non-visual effects and mood improvement. Additionally, controller components including sensors and microcontrollers are also gaining popularity due to light control requirement in these systems. Sensors installed with other system components sense the illumination, brightness & color and aid in changing the light levels. Moreover, these controller components reduce the overall power consumption & electricity cost, further developing the market at a rapid pace.

Human Centric Lighting Market, By Installation Type

The new installation segment holds more than 90% share in the human centric lighting market. It is gaining popularity owing to the construction of several new commercial, educational, and institutional facilities across the globe. The increasing focus of these sectors on providing better illumination for increasing human concentration, focus, and productivity through better illumination is creating high HCL demand. Additionally, the installation of these systems in new buildings incur low investments compared to retrofit projects due to the elimination of wiring & restructuring costs. New installation lighting systems offer advanced control over lights & fixtures for natural illumination, further enhancing the building environment.

Human Centric Lighting Market, By Application

The commercial application segment was valued at more than USD 600 million in the human centric lighting market. It is anticipated to gain high demand due to the transformation of the enterprise environment and provision of employee-centric working conditions globally. Refurbishment of commercial infrastructures by installing smart building and lighting features to create enhanced work environments is adding to the industry expansion. These lighting solutions improve productivity, boost health, and concentration in commercial spaces. In the retail sector, proper illumination and brightness play an essential role in showcasing the products and gaining customer attraction. Retailers are shifting toward tunable light sources to change the color & temperature and set product matching levels. The provision of various fixture combinations in market solutions allows users to satisfy all requirements related to productivity, physical health, and human well-being.

Human Centric Lighting Market, By Region

Europe human centric lighting industry, by region, 2018

The Europe human centric lighting market will grow at 28% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. It can be attributed to the increasing transformation of educational, healthcare, and commercial facilities in the region. The infrastructure refurbishment in European countries is attributed to high focus on providing healthy and well-illuminated building environments. European countries are cold throughout the year and have less exposure to sunlight, creating an impact on human health and further creating the need for human centric lighting market solutions. These natural lighting conditions compel the commercial and healthcare sectors to adopt body dynamic light solutions for supporting the visual health of occupants. Additionally, the European region is experiencing several research & product development activities due to the presence of several major players followed by high consumer awareness.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Human Centric Lighting Market

The key players operating in the human centric lighting market include Osram Licht Group, Signify, Zumtobel Group AG, TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG, Hubbell Inc., Wipro Lighting, Glamox, and Legrand. These companies are heavily investing in research activities to develop new HCL-based solutions and provide health benefits through tunable lights. Several other companies are developing circadian lighting-specific products to cater to the application industries and offer better illumination benefits. For instance, in April 2019, Healthe and Dyson collaboratively announced the launch of a new product, SunTrac A19. The solution is developed to optimize day and nighttime usage of circadian lamps by including energy enhancement features.

Industry Viewpoint

The human centric lighting market is slightly consolidated with the presence of a few major players investing in R&D operations for continuously launching new solutions. The industry is on the commercialization stage owing to the adoption of these solutions in a few healthcare and commercial facilities across the globe. The industry is witnessing several research activities from leading companies, government organizations, lighting associations to promote health & human psychology-related benefits. Increasing consumer awareness and focus on the implementation of energy-efficient & tunable lights in the infrastructural setting are driving the industry development globally

