The global aluminum market was valued at $147.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $189.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Aluminum is a lightweight, nonmagnetic, soft, and ductile metal present in the boron group. It is the third most abundant element found in the earth’s crust. It is usually extracted from minerals such as cryolite and bauxite. It forms a reflective coating when evaporated in vacuum, which is utilized for manufacturing of telescope mirrors, packaging products, and toys. It is used in the production of a variety of products such as foils, window frames, kitchen utensils, airplane parts, beer kegs, and others.

Leading Players in the Aluminum Market:

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminium Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

China Power Investment Corp. (CPI)

East Hope Group Company Limited

Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

United Company RUSAL Plc.

Xinfa Group Co.Ltd.

By Processing Method

– Flat Rolled

– Castings

– Extrusions

– Forgings

– Pigments & Powder

– Rod & Bar

By End User Industry

– Transport

– Building & Construction

– Electrical Engineering

– Consumer Goods

– Foil & Packaging

– Machinery & Equipment

The Aluminum market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Aluminum Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Aluminum Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Aluminum Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Aluminum market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Aluminum Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Aluminum Market. The report on the Global Aluminum Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aluminum Market Size

2.2 Aluminum Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aluminum Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Aluminum Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aluminum Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aluminum Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Aluminum Sales by Product

4.2 Global Aluminum Revenue by Product

4.3 Aluminum Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Aluminum Breakdown Data by End User

