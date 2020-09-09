The Enterprise Collaboration Service market research report gives a snappy synopsis of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market by discovering various definitions and grouping of the market. It incorporates the strategic profile of key players and extensively investigates their development methodologies. The report manages present principal realities of Enterprise Collaboration Service market which assumes an essential job in boosting this market. This report is truly a careful appraisal on the lively scenery of Enterprise Collaboration Service market. Conspicuous players alongside their marketing technique, key improvements and business diagram are referenced in this report. The intensive division of the Enterprise Collaboration Service market is additionally included as the consequent part of this market research study.

Global enterprise collaboration market accounted for USD 25.95 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.65% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Usage of Mobile Devices for Collaboration

Growing Need for Improving Enterprise Efficiency

High Cost of Implementation

Legal Risks

Market Segmentation: Global Enterprise Collaboration Market

The global enterprise collaboration market is segmented on the basis of solutions into file sharing and synchronization, portals and intranet platform, unified messaging, enterprise video and enterprise social network. On the basis of services, the global enterprise collaboration market is segmented into IT consulting, integration & implementation, training & development. On the basis of deployment mode, the global enterprise collaboration market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the global enterprise collaboration market is segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the global enterprise collaboration market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), public sector, healthcare, energy and utilities, retail, it and telecom, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, education and others. On the basis of geography, global enterprise collaboration market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis: Global Enterprise Collaboration Market

The report for enterprise collaboration market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Competitors: Global Enterprise Collaboration Market

Some of the major players of the global enterprise collaboration market are Facebook, Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Slack Technologies, Inc., Igloo Software, Ninian Solutions Limited, VMware, Inc, salesforce.com, inc., Atlassian, Jive Software, Sitrion, Mzinga, Citrix Systems, Inc, CircleCI among others.

