The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Sharps Containers Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Sharps Containers market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Sharps Containers market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

Containers which are used in biomedical waste disposal and other medical waste disposal are termed as sharps containers. These are designed to be used primarily for harmful instruments. These containers are composed of plastics, to reduce the risk of infections or injury. Sharps containers can be used to hold products such as used syringes, and needles. They are designed leak proof, puncture resistant containers for safe, convenient, disposal. Sharps containers are recommended by the regulatory agencies for products which are hazardous to be immediately disposed in sharps containers. Bio-hazardous waste needs injury free and utmost care disposal and sharps containers are utilized for the safe disposal.

The sharps containers market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing demand for saline needles, syringes, catheters, and reagents in hospitals and other laboratory research studies. On other hand the government initiatives and supportive policies for safe disposal of medical wastes in emerging countries, is expected to offer huge growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Top Players:

1.Sharps Compliance, Inc.

2. BD

3. Henry Schein, Inc.

4. Cardinal Health

5. Bemis Manufacturing Company

6. EnviroTain, LLC.

7. BONDTECH Corporation

8. Dailymag Magnetic Technology (Ningbo) Limited

9. Daniels Health

10. gpcmedical.com.

The global sharps containers market is segmented on the basis of product, usage, waste type, and waste generators. The product segment includes, multipurpose containers, patient room containers, and phlebotomy containers. The sharps containers market is segmented based on usage is classified as, reusable containers, and disposable containers. On the basis of waste type, the market is segmented as, sharps waste, infectious & pathological waste, pharmaceutical waste, and non-infectious & other waste. Based on waste generators, the market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics & physician’s offices, pharmaceutical companies, and other waste generators.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global sharps containers market based on product, usage, waste type, and waste generators. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall sharps containers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America holds a leading position in the sharps containers market, due to the stringent regulatory guidelines by the U.S. food and drug administration. Following North America, Europe region is also anticipated to show steady growth in the sharps containers market. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, with the growth of healthcare infrastructure and rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure across the Asian countries. Government initiatives and policies is the primary factor which is driving the growth of sharps containers market in India.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

