Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) is characterized as deficiency in exocrine pancreatic enzymes that result into an inability to maintain normal digestion. EPI may be caused due to cystic fibrosis (CF) or chronic pancreatitis. The symptoms for this are weight loss, greasy and foul-smelling stools, stomach cramps, and diarrhea. The disorder is diagnosed with the help of blood test, fecal test or by the mode of imaging.

The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market is likely to anticipate grow with a significant rate in the forecast years, owing to driving factors such as, rise in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, ulcerative colitis, and small intestinal bacterial growth among others. In addition, increasing prevalence of the cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, diabetes are likely to grow the market in the forecast years. The market is likely to seek various opportunities to develop easy test and innovative products to treat the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Top Players:

1.Medtronic

2. General Electric Company

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

5. Canon Medical Systems, USA

6. ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

7. ScheBo Biotech AG

8. Hologic Inc.

9. Immunostics, Inc.

10. Biohit OyjThe

global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. On the basis type segment includes imaging and sample test. The imaging segment is further divided into sub-segments such as CT scanning, endoscopic ultra-sonography (EUS), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and others. Similarly, the sample test is further divided into blood test, fecal test and pancreatic function test. On the basis of the end user the segment is classified as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market based on type, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rise in the incidences of the bacterial infection, rise in the prevalence of the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and more. The Europe and Asia Pacific market is anticipated to hold large market share following the North America. The rise in the geriatric population across these regions are likely to contribute to the significant growth rate for the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

TOC:

1.INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market – By Type

3.2.2. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market – By End User

3.2.3. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market – By Region

3.2.3.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America- PEST Analysis

4. EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

Continued…

