The report titled “Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps industry. Growth of the overall Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

ITT Bornemann

Flowserve

Colfax(Warren)

Leistritz

Axiflow/Jung

NETZSCH

Ampco Pumps

SPX FLOW

Wangen Pumpen

Almatec Maschinenbau GmbH

Honghai Pump

Tapflo

Houttuin

RedScrew

Maag

Holland Legacy Pump Group

Tianjin Pump Industry Machinery Group. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps market is segmented into

Vertical Twin-Screw Pump

Horizontal Twin-Screw Pump Based on Application Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Refineries

Food & Beverage

Storage and Transportation