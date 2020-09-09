The robotic palletizer market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption for reduced dependency on manual labor across the food and beverage industry. Moreover, enterprises are moving to these to improve the efficiency of production and to increase reliability, creating a promising future for market growth. Technological innovations are likely to offer symbolic opportunities to market players operating in the robotic palletizer market in the coming years.

Leading Robotic Palletizer Market Players:

ABB Ltd., American-Newlong, Inc., Brenton, LLC (Pro Mach, Inc.), Chantland MHS Co., Columbia Machine, Inc., Fanuc Corp, Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp

Industries are rapidly adopting robotic palletizers as these systems efficiently perform repetitive tasks such as loading/unloading, packaging, and palletizing, and enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. The robotic palletizers are, in many ways, advantageous over conventional palletizers such as they take up lesser space and can handle different type of products like bottles, batteries, and handle multiple infeeds of different SKUs. The fourth industrial revolution is expected to promote the growth of the robotic palletizer market in the coming years.

The “Global Robotic Palletizer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of robotic palletizer market with detailed market segmentation by speed, industry vertical, and geography. The global robotic palletizer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading robotic palletizer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global robotic palletizer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The robotic palletizer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

