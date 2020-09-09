The sustainable use of energy resources and water conservation potential of smart irrigation systems are the major drivers for the growth of smart water management market. The increased awareness to protect natural resources and enhanced utility facility from enhancing potential are creating opportunities for the smart water management market in the coming years.

Leading Smart Water Management Market Players:

ABB Ltd., Arad Group, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Itron, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Sensus, Siemens AG

The increasing awareness related to a diminishing of water reserves globally is demanding smart water management across various applications such as residential, commercial, industrial, and others. In recent times the growing adoption of internet of things (IoT), as well as artificial intelligence technologies, have overhauled the smart water management market. Furthermore, the emerging innovative solutions such as intelligent irrigation and network monitoring are anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

The “Global Smart Water Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart water management market with detailed market segmentation by meter types, meter read technology, services, solutions, and geography. The global smart water management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart water management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global smart water management market is segmented on the meter types, meter read technology, services, and solutions. Based on meter types, the market is segmented into AMR water meters, AMI water meters. On the basis of meter read technology the market is bifurcated into fixed network, and cellular network. Based on services the market is segmented into professional and managed services. Similarly, on the basis of solutions the market is bifurcated into smart irrigation management systems, enterprise asset management (EAM) for water and wastewater utilities, SCADA systems for water and wastewater utilities, meter data management (MDM), and others.

