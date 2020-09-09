Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The global quantum cryptography market accounted for US$ 105.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,996.1 Mn by 2027.

The quantum cryptography market is at a nascent stage with massive potential to break through the cybersecurity industry. The quantum cryptography market players are constantly engaging themselves in advancing their features intending to offer highly secured solutions to their clients. The rise in quantum computing has led to the surge in expose of confidential data across industries. Owing to this, several end users of encryption solutions are investing significant amounts in procuring advanced data security solutions and services such as quantum cryptography.

Some of the key players Analysis in Quantum Cryptography Market: ID Quantique, Infineon Technologies, Magiq Technologies, IBM, NuCrypt, Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology, Qubitekk, Quintessence Labs, Qutools GmbH, Toshiba Corporation

On the basis of geographically, the market report covers data points for multiple geographies such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central& South America

