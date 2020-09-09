Canada Life Insurance Market Report- Key Trends by Lines of Business, KPIs, Market Share and Concentration | Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada
The study includes analysis of the Canada Life Insurance Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Canada Life Insurance Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Canada Life Insurance Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report
The Great-West Life Assurance Company
Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
RBC Life Insurance Company
BMO Life Insurance Company
RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada
Munich Reinsurance Company
Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
Ivari Insurance Company
The Equitable Life Insurance Company of Canada
Canada Life Insurance Market Report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Canadian life insurance segment. This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Canadian life insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, claims paid, penetration and assets during the review period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2018-2023).
Canada Life Insurance Market Report gives a comprehensive overview of the Canadian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights-
– Key insights into the dynamics of the Canadian life insurance industry.
– Comparison of Canadian life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.
– A comprehensive overview of the Canadian economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
– Canadian insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
– Canadian life insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.
Scope of this Report-
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Canada –
– It provides historical values for the Canadian life insurance segment for the reports 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.
– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Canadian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.
– It profiles the top life insurance companies in Canada and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Canadian life insurance segment, and each category within it.
– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Canadian life insurance segment.
– Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.
– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Economy Overview
Summary Trend and KPIs
Penetration and Growth
Consumer Segment and Retention
Premiums
Assets and Investment
Regulatory Risk
Evolution
Key Facts
Licensing Requirements
Key Trends by Lines of Business – Consumer Segment
Retail Life Insurance
Commercial Life Insurance
Key Trends by Lines of Business – KPIs, Market Share and Concentration
Life Insurance
Competitive Landscape
Composition of Top Insurers
Life Insurance Market Share
Key M&A Transactions
Competitor Profiles
Insurtech
Appendix