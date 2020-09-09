Smart Office Market by Business Function (Marketing and Sales, Legal, Finance, and Workforce Management), Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Smart Office Market was valued at USD 18.96 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 56.28 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Smart Office is defined as the integration of technology into a physical office space where the organization’s tasks are made simpler and flexible with the use of network based devices. Smart Office solution provides the organization with several benefits including – schedule management, analytics, cooperative communication, cloud storage, accurate time management, high returns on investments, automation, greater customer satisfaction, risk management, identity management, resource utilization, and provide connected integrated systems.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008766

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of cloud-based environment of IoT platforms

1.2 Helping government regulations

1.3 Emergence of IoT for smart office solutions

1.4 Increasing need for safety and security systems at workplace

1.5 Rising demand for smart office solutions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with the integration of real-time streaming analytics capabilities into smart systems

2.2 Issues with the replacement of existing system

View Source Of Related Reports:

Smart Office Market

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Mobile Anti-Malware Market

Mobile User Authentication Market

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market

Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market

Enterprise Content Collaboration Market

Cloud Communication Platform Market

Speech Analytics Market

Hybrid Cloud Market

Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market

Market Segmentation:

The Global Smart Office Market is segmented on the office type, component, product, and region.

1. Office Type:

1.1 New Construction Offices

1.2 Retrofit Offices

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

3. By Product:

3.1 Energy Management Systems

3.1.1 Smart Plugs

3.1.2 Smart Thermostats

3.1.3 In-House Displays

3.1.4 Load Control Switches

3.2 HVAC Control Systems

3.2.1 Smart Vents

3.2.2 VAV and FCU Controllers

3.2.3 Dampers

3.2.4 Actuators

3.2.5 Control Valves

3.2.6 Heating and Cooling Coils

3.2.7 Pumps & Fans

3.2.8 Sensors

3.2.9 Temperature Sensors

3.2.9.1 Humidity Sensors

3.2.9.2 Occupancy Sensors

3.2.9.3 Pressure Sensors

3.2.9.4 Flow Sensors

3.2.9.5 Other Sensors

3.3 Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

3.3.1 Video Conferencing Systems

3.3.2 Touch Screens & Keypads

3.3.3 Audio, Volume, and Multimedia Rooms Controls

3.4 Security Systems

3.4.1 Surveillance Cameras/Video Surveillance

3.4.2 Fire and Safety Controls

3.4.3 Access Controls

3.4.3.1 Electronic Locks

3.4.3.2 Biometric Systems/Biometric Readers

3.4.3.3 Card-Based Systems/Card-Based Readers

3.5 Smart Lighting and Controls

3.5.1 Smart Bulbs

3.5.2 Fixtures

3.5.3 Lighting Controls

3.5.3.1 Relay Units

3.5.3.2 Gateways

3.5.3.3 LED Drivers and Ballasts

3.5.3.4 Sensors

3.5.3.5 Switches & Dimmers

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Schneider Electric SA

2. Honeywell International Inc.

3. ABB Ltd.

4. Siemens AG

5. Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

6. Crestron Electronics, Inc.

7. Johnson Controls International PLC

8. Lutron Electronics Co. Inc

9. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10. United Technologies Corporation

11. Enlighted, Inc.

12. Foghorn Systems

13. Sensorsuite Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008766

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Smart Office Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609