The Global X-ray Inspection System Market was valued at USD 552.21 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 990.72 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2017 to 2025.

X-ray Inspection System is a real-time digital imaging system used to detect corrosion under insulation (CUI). The principle of inspection is based on the absorption of gamma radiation in the tested material. Benefits of X-ray inspection system include – reduced risk of product recalls, easy verification of missing products in sealed packaging, better metal detection sensitivity, physical contamination detection, quality assurance, and improved data collection.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Availability of customized solutions

1.2 Increasing automation in digital x-ray inspection systems

1.3 Rising demand from both developed and developing economies

1.4 Increasing consumer awareness

1.5 Strict government regulations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Costly system

2.2 Lack of technical expertise

2.3 High risk of radiation exposure

Market Segmentation:

The Global X-ray Inspection System Market is segmented on the dimension, technique, vertical, and region.

1. Dimension:

1.1 2D

1.2 3D

2. By Technique:

2.1 Digital Imaging

2.2 Film-Based Imaging

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Power Generation

3.2 Food and Pharmaceuticals

3.3 Manufacturing

3.4 Government

3.5 Oil and Gas

3.6 Aerospace

3.7 Automotive

3.8 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Nikon Metrology NV

2. Yxlon International GmbH

3. 3DX-RAY Ltd.

4. Smiths Detection, Inc.

5. General Electric Co.

6. North Star Imaging, Inc.

7. Nordson DAGE

8. VJ Group, Inc.

9. VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH

10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global X-ray Inspection System Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

