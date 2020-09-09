Dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) are widely used in buildings such as healthcare, education, government, airport, retail, and other sectors. There is a global demand from different verticals resulting in increasing adoption of DOAS. Increasing consumer awareness and energy-efficiency play a vital role in the growth of the dedicated outdoor air system market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to have good growth opportunities on account of favorable government policies in the coming years.

The dedicated outdoor air system market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption in residential and commercial applications. Besides, favorable government policies and regulations concerning energy-saving are further expected to drive the market growth. However, complexity in implementation is a major challenge for the growth of the dedicated outdoor air system market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing construction activities in the developing areas are likely to provide growth opportunities to the players of the dedicated outdoor air system market in the coming years.

The “Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of dedicated outdoor air system market with detailed market segmentation by capacity, implementation, end user, and geography. The global dedicated outdoor air system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dedicated outdoor air system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global dedicated outdoor air system market is segmented on the basis of capacity, implementation, and end user. Based on capacity, the market is segmented as less than 20 ton, 20-40 ton, 40-60 ton, and greater than 60 ton. On the basis of the implementation, the market is segmented as retrofit and new construction. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as industrial, residential, and commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dedicated outdoor air system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The dedicated outdoor air system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting dedicated outdoor air system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the dedicated outdoor air system market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the dedicated outdoor air system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from dedicated outdoor air system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for dedicated outdoor air system in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the dedicated outdoor air system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key dedicated outdoor air system companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

