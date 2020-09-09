The rising demand for point-of-care testing and related technological advancements in microfluidics are contributing factors in the growth of the microfluidic components market. The emerging trend of process automation in end-use industries and the increasing popularity of smart valves promise future growth for stakeholders active in the market. High healthcare spending and government funding in the healthcare sector are likely to support the market growth during the forecast period.

The microfluidic components market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust demand for small portable devices coupled with needs for consumer wearable and electronic devices. Increasing focus on data precision and accuracy further propel the market growth. However, standardization and commercialization of components remain a challenge for the growth of the microfluidic components market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing application areas of microfluidics science would offer key growth opportunities in the coming years.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Aignep S.p.A.

– Cellix Ltd.

– Christian B?rkert GmbH & Co. KG

– Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.)

– ELVESYS Group

– Fluigent S.A.

– Microfluidics (MFIC Corporation)

– Parker-Hannifin Corp

– SMC Corporation

– The Lee Company

The “Global Microfluidic Components Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of microfluidic components market with detailed market segmentation by product type, industry vertical, and geography. The global microfluidic components market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading microfluidic components market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global microfluidic components market is segmented on the basis of product type and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as micropumps, flow and pressure controllers, flow and pressure sensors, nozzles, valves, and others. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, oil & gas, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global microfluidic components market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The microfluidic components market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting microfluidic components market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the microfluidic components market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the microfluidic components market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from microfluidic components market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for microfluidic components in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the microfluidic components market.

The report also includes the profiles of key microfluidic components companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

