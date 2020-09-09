Global Anti-static films Market is accounted for $345.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $470.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth include increasing adoption of new technologies in the automotive industry, rising preference for flexible packaging and increasing government initiatives. However, a factor such as volatility in raw material prices is hampering the market growth.

Anti-static films are normally coated with tropical antistatic means of the agent. Electronic circuitry gets gradually smaller as electronic technology advances in future. As the dimension of the components reduces, the spacing of the microscopic insulators and circuits within them also lessens and their sensitivity to electric static discharge (ESD) rises. To protect such components, a packaging solution like anti-static films is required.

Based on Material, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is anticipated to have steady growth over the forecast period due to the rising applications in food, electronics, pharmaceutical, medical, utility and consumer/retail packaging applications. That has Capability of extruding, slitting, coating and color-matching. Furthermore, PET is formed by the polymerization of ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid which are generally recognized as a non-toxic, safe, lightweight, strong and flexible material, which is 100% recyclable these feature add up the demand of the Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET) segment. By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to rising demand from electronic devices & electrical manufacturers service providers situated in this region, where Japan and China position at the top. Moreover, China is expected to grow at the highest in near future due to huge applications in various sectors.

Some of the key players in the market are Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Achilles Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Kl?ckner Pentaplast, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Wiman Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sekisui Film Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc, Techno Stat Industry, Syfan, Unitika, Ester, Yun chi plastics fabrication co., Ltd, Himore, Feisite and Blueridge Films.

Materials Covered:

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET)

– Polyethylene (PE)

– Other Materials

Applications Covered:

– Clamshells

– Liners

– Bags & Pouches

– Wraps

– Tapes

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Automotive Parts

– Electrical & Electronics

– Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

– Industrial Field

– Food Field

– Pharmaceutical Field

– Other End Users

