Global Virtual Private Server is growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Increasing importance of enterprises on secured hosting, mounting vulnerabilities in a signaling system and rising concerns regarding the security of enterprises are some key factors influencing the market growth. In addition, the rising deployment of Windows based servers provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of technical knowledge and need for preventive IT maintenance are hampering the market growth.

A virtual private server (VPS) appears to the user as a dedicated server, but that is actually installed on a computer serving multiple websites. Virtual dedicated server (VDS) is used as synonyms of the virtual private server (VPS). It is traded as a service by different internet hosting service providers. It operates autonomously from other virtual spaces that are on the same machine. It uses virtualization technology to provide you with dedicated (private) resources on a server with multiple users.

Based on product, Operating System segment held significant market share attributed to the increasing demand for a secure server. All the applications of a virtual private server install and run on an operating system. Linux Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting is a cost-efficient and an easy setup web hosting solution lay significant stress on the data security and offers reliability. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to rising demand from various industry verticals.

Some of the key players in Virtual Private Server market include AWS (Amazon Web Services), Vidahost, DreamHost, Bluehost, Kamatera, AD Hosting, OVH, United Interne, TekTonic, Sasahost Limited, DigitalOcean, A2 Hosting, AccuWeb Hosting, Vultr and Linode.

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

Types Covered:

– On-Premise

– Cloud Based

Channels Type Covered:

– Distributor

– Direct Sales

Products Covered:

– Server

– Operating System

Applications Covered:

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Medical & Healthcare

– Government

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Telecom and IT

– Insurance

– E-Commerce

– Public Sector

– Other Applications

