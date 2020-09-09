The demand for facade systems is on the rise with increasing residential construction and infrastructure activities. The construction sector is positively affected by technological advancements in the glass industry, and this is further fueling the growth of non-residential buildings. The fa?ade systems not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of a building but also function as protective systems. Rapid population growth and demand for public and private infrastructure is likely to boost the facade systems market in the coming years.

The facade systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technological advancements in construction material coupled with strict government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. High durability of cladding and siding systems are further expected to propel the market growth. However, high installation costs may hinder the growth of the facade systems market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing demand for sustainable building materials is expected to create growth prospects for the key players of the facade systems market in the coming years.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Etex Group

– Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries, Inc.)

– James Hardie Building Products Inc.

– Kingspan Group

– Knauf Group

– Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

– Nichiha

– SHERA Public Company Limited

– Universe Corporation

– USG Boral Building Products

The “Global Facade Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of facade systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global facade systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading facade systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global facade systems market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as curtain wall, siding, cladding, and EIFS. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential and non-residential.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global facade systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The facade systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting facade systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the facade systems market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the facade systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from facade systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for facade systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the facade systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key facade systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

