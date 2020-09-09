Impact resistant glass can withstand intense force applied for a short duration. These glasses find wide applications in the automotive industry as well as the building and construction industry. Growing construction and infrastructural activities in the developing countries are generating massive demand for impact resistance glass during the forecast period. Also, the increasing installation of solar panels in countries such as India and China offer a favorable landscape for the impact resistant glass market during the forecast period.

The impact resistant glass market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth of the building and construction sector coupled with rising commercial and residential activities across the globe. Moreover, high demand from the automotive and transportation sector is also expected to affect market growth in the future positively. However, regulations concerning the emission of carbon dioxide may hinder the growth of the impact resistant glass market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, rapid urbanization in the developing countries offers significant growth prospects for the impact resistant glass market in the coming years.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– AGC Inc

– Central Glass Co., Ltd.

– Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

– CSG Holding Co., Ltd.

– Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

– Guardian Industries

– Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

– Sisecam Group

– Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

– Vitro SAB de CV

The “Global Impact Resistant Glass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of impact resistant glass market with detailed market segmentation by interlayer, application, and geography. The global impact resistant glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading impact resistant glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global impact resistant glass market is segmented on the basis of interlayer and application. Based on interlayer, the market is segmented as ionoplast polymer, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyvinyl butyral, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as building and construction, automotive and transportation, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global impact resistant glass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The impact resistant glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting impact resistant glass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the impact resistant glass market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the impact resistant glass market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from impact resistant glass market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for impact resistant glass in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the impact resistant glass market.

The report also includes the profiles of key impact resistant glass companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

