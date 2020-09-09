The market for thermal spray powders is expected to register a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Increasing demand for higher performance customized alloy powders and extensive consumption of thermally sprayed tungsten-cobalt (Wc-Co) coatings are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, issues regarding process reliability and consistency are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Thermal spray powders is versatile, with application possible on substrates in a wide variety of types and shapes, where coating thickness can be specified from thin films to thick overlays. This technology is heavily used in all types of industrial fields for upgrading and diversification, as well as improving substrates performance, and development of substrates with new functions.

Based on Powder Type, the Carbides segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. Carbide is a chemical compound, which contains equal parts of tungsten and carbon atoms. It is approximately twice as strong as the steel with double the density. It has high hardness factor that has proven helpful in thermal spray powder coating applications. These powders are generally used in applications involving sliding wear erosion, abrasion, impingement, and fretting wear while providing low-temperature wear properties. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Thermal spray powder market during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific (especially in India), a noticeable market trend is evident in the form of increased demand for higher performance customized alloy powders. The automotive manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region has been increasing at a strong rate and further growth is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period, owing to the surge in investments and expansion in production facilities in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the thermal spray powder market include AimtekInc, C&M Technologies GmbH, Carpenter Powder Products, Castolin Eutectic, CenterLine, Global Tungsten & Powders, H C Starck GmbH, Hoganas AB, Hunter Chemical LLC, Kennametal Inc, Oerlikon, Plasma Powders & Systems Inc, Polymet Corp, Powder Alloy Corporation, Praxair S.T. Technology Inc, Saint-Gobain SA, Sandvik AB, The Fisher-Barton Group (Lineage Alloys) and TreibacherIndustrie AG.

Powder Types Covered:

– Ceramics

– Metals

– Polymers

– Other Powder Types

End Users Covered:

– Aerospace

– Automotive

– Industrial Gas Turbines

– Oil And Gas

– Power

– Energy And Power

– Electronics

– Medical Devices

– Other End Users

Powder Types Covered:

– Direct Sales

– Distributor

