The Power Distribution Unit Market is accounted for $1,888.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,729.0 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Proliferating data center demand, reduced power consumption, and a rapid increase in the amount of data generated coupled with the growing need for data storage are some of the key factors responsible to drive the market growth. However, increasing data center server complexity is a major restraining factor faced by the market.

A power distribution unit (PDU) or mains distribution unit (MDU) is a device fitted with multiple outputs designed to distribute electric power, especially to racks of computers and networking equipment located within a data center.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016592

On the basis of type, intelligent/ monitored PDU is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. There is a significant rise in the implementation and deployment of intelligent/ monitored PDU due to its advantages over basic PDU such as network-grade power distribution, remote/local monitoring, and outlet control.

Some of the key players in the Power Distribution market are ABB Ltd., AFCO Systems, APC Corp, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Enlogic Systems LLC, Geist Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Leviton Cisco Systems, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric., Server Technology Inc. and Tripp Lite.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016592

Power Phases Covered:

– Triple Phase

– Single Phase

Types Covered:

– Intelligent/ Monitored Power Distribution Unit

– Switched Power Distribution Unit

– Basic Power Distribution Unit

– Metered Power Distribution Unit

Distribution Channels Covered:

– Online

– Offline

Applications Covered:

– Commercial Building (Networking)

– Data Center

– Laboratories (IT/Computer Labs)

End-Use Industries Covered:

– Utilities

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Government

– Education

– Military & Defense

– Data Center

– Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Telecom & IT

– Other End-Use Industries

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016592

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.