Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is accounted for $38.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $65.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as increasing disposal incomes, rising demand for smaller sized packs and innovation in packaging are fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices and availability of substitutes are restraining the market growth.

Plastic caps & closures serve a variety of various end user industries segment such as Chemical & Fertilizers, Personal & Homecare, Cosmetics, Household Chemicals, Industrial Chemicals etc. due to its Versatility, durability, and flexibility afforded by plastic coupled with its economical production rate make it final components of packaging. Caps & closures are the viable choice for packaging and are responsible for maintaining the integrity of the product packing. Caps & closures use PET, PP, and PE as the primary raw materials for manufacturing. Industries rely heavily on the plastic caps & closures as they provide a cost-effective sealing solution.

Amongst Raw Material, Polypropylene (PP) segment held significant market share during the forecast period. Polypropylene (PP) caps and closures are autoclavable and are known for durability, cost-effectiveness, thermal resistance, and pliability. They are suitable for many dry products and provide the necessary stress-crack resistance. By geography, the Asia Pacific region is dominating the market during the forecast period due to the growing population, rising number of standards in building codes and increasing food & beverage industry.

Some of the key players in Plastic Caps and Closures market include Amcor, RPC Group, Closure Systems International, United Caps, Pano Cap (Canada) Limited, Phoenix Closures, MJS Packaging, Bericap, Caps & Closures Pty Ltd, Hicap Closures, Alupac India, Aptargroup, Silgan Holdings, Crown Holdings, Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd, Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd, Coral Products, O.Berk Company, LLC, Berry Global and Plastic Closures Limited.

Containers Covered:

– Glass

– Plastic

Raw Materials Covered:

– Thermosets

– Thermoplastics

Products Covered:

– Dispensing Caps

– Screw Caps

– Closures

– Unthreaded

– Other Products

Technologies Covered:

– Compression Molding

– Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band

– Injection Molding

End Users Covered:

– Pharmaceuticals

– Chemical & Fertilizers

– Personal & Homecare

– Cosmetics

– Automotive Industry

– Food

– Beverages

– Other End Users

