Global Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market is accounted for $411.25 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $837.45 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2026. Offshore structural analysis software helps in construction of offshore structures used in the marine, oil & gas, power generation, government & defense environment. This software provides dynamic response & impact effect analysis due to environmental loads and nonlinear structural analysis. Factors such as rising emphasis of architects, engineers, and contractors on use of this software are fueling the market growth. Growing technological advancements in subsea protecting structures, platforms, drilling templates, skidding systems, tension decks, and alternative connected offshore structure are creating new opportunities for the market growth.

Amongst End User, oil and gas industry segment is expected to have strong market attractiveness, due to large number of offshore projects in this industry in which offshore structural analysis software is used for the designing of the structure. Significant opportunities are being witnessed in marine, and oil and gas domains, which deal with extreme weather conditions, physical space constraints, and remote locations. By geography, North America has prominent market share on account of the growing awareness regarding offshore structural analysis software and rise in cloud-based services which is reducing the high maintenance and operating cost associated with the offshore structural analysis software.

Some of the key players in Offshore Structural Analysis Software market include DNV GL AS, Zebec Marine Consultant and Services, Viking Systems, Inc., Stewart Technology Associates, Ramboll Group A/S, John Wood Group PLC, Dlubal Software GmbH, BMT Group Ltd, Bentley Systems Inc. and Baker Engineering and Risk Consultants, Inc.

Components Covered:

– Services

– Software

End Users Covered:

– Maritime

– Oil and Gas

– Power Generation

– Government and Defense

