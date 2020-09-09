Market Overview:

The Global Service Virtualization Market was valued at USD 390.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,304.18 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.80% from 2017 to 2025.

Service Virtualization is a method to emulate the behavior of specific components in heterogeneous component-based applications such as API-driven applications, cloud-based applications and service-oriented architectures. It is used to provide software development and testing teamsâ€™ access to dependent system components that are needed to exercise an application under test. Service virtualization is mainly used by vendors, industry analysts, and industry publications.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing IoT, AI, and Machine Learning Technologies

1.2 Business Digitalization

1.3 Adoption of Agile Practices for Software Development

1.4 Increasing Rate of Time-To-Market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for Data Security and Privacy over Cloud

2.2 Lack of Knowledge about this Technology

2.3 Costly Technology

Market Segmentation:

The Global Service Virtualization Market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, vertical, component, organization size, and region.

1. By Deployment Model:

1.1 Private Cloud

1.2 Public Cloud

1.3 Hybrid Cloud

2. By Vertical:

2.1 BFSI

2.2 Healthcare

2.3 Media and Entertainment

2.4 Retail and E-commerce

2.5 Manufacturing

2.6 Telecommunication and IT

2.7 Others

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

4. By Organization Size:

4.1 Large Companies

4.2 Mid-sized Companies

4.3 Small Companies

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM

2. Cigniti

3. Micro Focus (Formerly Hpe Software)

4. Cognizant

5. Smartbear Software

6. Wipro Limited

7. Parasoft

8. Sogeti (Capgemini)

9. Tricentis

10. SQS

11. Maveric Systems

12. Cavisson Systems

13. CA Technologies

14. Prolifics

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

