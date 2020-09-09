Global Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025. Key factors which give growth to the Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck market are need for ease in driving and the increasing concerns of safety and security, which have led to the development of high-end technology and safety systems, increasing concern of truck driver shortage in many countries such as the US and Japan can be addressed with the help of semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks for goods transportation and Truck platooning using semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks can further improve efficiency and productivity and reduce CO2 emission.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market bosch, continental, denso, aptiv, ZF, NXP, Nvidia, Daimler, Volvo, paccar, intel, waymo. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By ADAS Feature:

ACC

AEB

BSD

HP

IPA

LKA

TJP

By Sensor:

Camera

LIDAR

RADAR

Ultrasonic

By Level of autonomation:

L1 to L5

By Truck class:

Class 1 to Class 8

By Propulsion:

Semi autonomous

Autonomous

It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck Dynamics

Chapter 4. Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Semi autonomous & Autonomous truck Market, by ADAS Feature

Chapter 6. Global Semi-autonomous & Autonomous truck Market by Sensor

Chapter 7. Global Semi-autonomous & Autonomous truck Market by level of automation

Chapter 8. Global Semi-autonomous & autonomous truck Market, by truck class

Chapter 9. Global Semi-autonomous & autonomous truck Market, By Propulsion

Chapter 8. Semi-autonomous & Autonomous truck Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

Continue…

