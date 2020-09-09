Global Automotive Silicone Market valued approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.35% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The automotive battery sensor market is driven by the increasing demand of automotive products followed by growing adoption of automotive silicone’s to reduce vehicle weight for increasing fuel economy. The automotive silicone market is experiencing significant growth across the world globe owing to increasing adoption of silicone’s in automotive parts for reducing vehicle weight and make it more durable and efficient.

Additionally, plastic additives, resin elastomers, Silicone rubber, sealants and lubricants are widely used in automotive sector, owing to their durability, strength and adhesion. Silicone’s also contributes safety in modern vehicles, from enabling airbags in cars. The automotive silicone market is also growing owing to rising demand for durable and lightweight materials in the automotive industry for enhancing the durability and efficiency of vehicles.

The leading market players mainly include-

Wacker Chemie

Evonik

Elkem Silicones

Dowdupont

Shin Etsu

Momentive Performance Materials

KCC Corporation

Henkel AG & Co.

Siltech

Primasil Silicones

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Silicone market is segmented into type and application. The type segment is categorized into Elastomers, Resins, Gels and Fluids. Application segment is divided into Interior & Exterior, Engines, Electrical and Others. Interior & Exterior is further segmented into Airbags, Exhaust Hangers Exterior Trim, Headlamp, Hoses, Interior Trim, Membrane, Shock Absorbers and Grommets. Engines is further categorized into Sealing, Potting & Bonding, Filtration, Gaskets, Radiator Seals and Vibration Dampening. Electrical segment is divided into Power Transmission, Damping & Insulation, Ignition Cables, Sparkplug Boots, Ev Battery Seals, Ht Cables, Connectors and Ev Battery Seals and other segment is further segmented into Paint & Plastic Polishes, Sheathing & Protecting, Ventilation Flaps, Rain and Distance Sensors, Break-Protection Caps and Molds & Prototypes. The Interior & exterior segment is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Silicone market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Silicone Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Silicone Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Silicone Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Silicone Market By Type

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Silicone Market, By Application

Chapter 7. Automotive Silicone, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

Continue…

