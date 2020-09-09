“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global α-Pyrrolidone market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global α-Pyrrolidone market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The α-Pyrrolidone report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the α-Pyrrolidone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global α-Pyrrolidone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global α-Pyrrolidone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global α-Pyrrolidone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global α-Pyrrolidone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global α-Pyrrolidone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global α-Pyrrolidone Market Research Report: Eastman, BASF, MYJ Chemical, Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech, Huian Chemical, JIN’AO CHEMICAL, Yanling Fine Chemicals

Global α-Pyrrolidone Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Pharma Grade



Global α-Pyrrolidone Market Segmentation by Application: Textile

Electronics

Pharma



The α-Pyrrolidone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global α-Pyrrolidone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global α-Pyrrolidone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the α-Pyrrolidone market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in α-Pyrrolidone industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global α-Pyrrolidone market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global α-Pyrrolidone market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global α-Pyrrolidone market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top α-Pyrrolidone Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Industrial Grade

1.3.3 Pharma Grade

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Textile

1.4.3 Electronics

1.4.4 Pharma

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top α-Pyrrolidone Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 α-Pyrrolidone Industry Trends

2.4.1 α-Pyrrolidone Market Trends

2.4.2 α-Pyrrolidone Market Drivers

2.4.3 α-Pyrrolidone Market Challenges

2.4.4 α-Pyrrolidone Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key α-Pyrrolidone Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top α-Pyrrolidone Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by α-Pyrrolidone Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers α-Pyrrolidone by Revenue

3.2.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global α-Pyrrolidone Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in α-Pyrrolidone as of 2019)

3.4 Global α-Pyrrolidone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers α-Pyrrolidone Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into α-Pyrrolidone Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers α-Pyrrolidone Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 α-Pyrrolidone Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 α-Pyrrolidone Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global α-Pyrrolidone Market Size by Application

5.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 α-Pyrrolidone Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 α-Pyrrolidone Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America α-Pyrrolidone Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America α-Pyrrolidone Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe α-Pyrrolidone Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe α-Pyrrolidone Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific α-Pyrrolidone Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific α-Pyrrolidone Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America α-Pyrrolidone Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America α-Pyrrolidone Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa α-Pyrrolidone Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa α-Pyrrolidone Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa α-Pyrrolidone Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Eastman

11.1.1 Eastman Corporation Information

11.1.2 Eastman Business Overview

11.1.3 Eastman α-Pyrrolidone Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Eastman α-Pyrrolidone Products and Services

11.1.5 Eastman SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Eastman Recent Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF α-Pyrrolidone Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF α-Pyrrolidone Products and Services

11.2.5 BASF SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 BASF Recent Developments

11.3 MYJ Chemical

11.3.1 MYJ Chemical Corporation Information

11.3.2 MYJ Chemical Business Overview

11.3.3 MYJ Chemical α-Pyrrolidone Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 MYJ Chemical α-Pyrrolidone Products and Services

11.3.5 MYJ Chemical SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 MYJ Chemical Recent Developments

11.4 Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech

11.4.1 Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Corporation Information

11.4.2 Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Business Overview

11.4.3 Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech α-Pyrrolidone Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech α-Pyrrolidone Products and Services

11.4.5 Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Recent Developments

11.5 Huian Chemical

11.5.1 Huian Chemical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Huian Chemical Business Overview

11.5.3 Huian Chemical α-Pyrrolidone Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Huian Chemical α-Pyrrolidone Products and Services

11.5.5 Huian Chemical SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Huian Chemical Recent Developments

11.6 JIN’AO CHEMICAL

11.6.1 JIN’AO CHEMICAL Corporation Information

11.6.2 JIN’AO CHEMICAL Business Overview

11.6.3 JIN’AO CHEMICAL α-Pyrrolidone Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 JIN’AO CHEMICAL α-Pyrrolidone Products and Services

11.6.5 JIN’AO CHEMICAL SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 JIN’AO CHEMICAL Recent Developments

11.7 Yanling Fine Chemicals

11.7.1 Yanling Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

11.7.2 Yanling Fine Chemicals Business Overview

11.7.3 Yanling Fine Chemicals α-Pyrrolidone Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Yanling Fine Chemicals α-Pyrrolidone Products and Services

11.7.5 Yanling Fine Chemicals SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Yanling Fine Chemicals Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 α-Pyrrolidone Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 α-Pyrrolidone Sales Channels

12.2.2 α-Pyrrolidone Distributors

12.3 α-Pyrrolidone Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global α-Pyrrolidone Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America α-Pyrrolidone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America α-Pyrrolidone Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe α-Pyrrolidone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe α-Pyrrolidone Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific α-Pyrrolidone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific α-Pyrrolidone Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America α-Pyrrolidone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America α-Pyrrolidone Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa α-Pyrrolidone Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa α-Pyrrolidone Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa α-Pyrrolidone Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

