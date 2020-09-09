Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2026 | Bostik, Sika, MAPEI
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wood-Flooring Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood-Flooring Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Research Report: Bostik, Sika, MAPEI, Fortane, Roberts, STAUF, Maiburg
Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Segmentation by Product: Water Based
Solvent Based
Urethane Based
Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Segmentation by Application: Laminate Flooring
Engineered Wood Flooring
Solid Wood Flooring
Reclaimed Wood Flooring
Parquet Flooring
Bamboo Flooring
Other
The Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wood-Flooring Adhesives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wood-Flooring Adhesives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood-Flooring Adhesives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Wood-Flooring Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 Water Based
1.3.3 Solvent Based
1.3.4 Urethane Based
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Laminate Flooring
1.4.3 Engineered Wood Flooring
1.4.4 Solid Wood Flooring
1.4.5 Reclaimed Wood Flooring
1.4.6 Parquet Flooring
1.4.7 Bamboo Flooring
1.4.8 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Wood-Flooring Adhesives Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Industry Trends
2.4.1 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Trends
2.4.2 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Drivers
2.4.3 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Challenges
2.4.4 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wood-Flooring Adhesives Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Wood-Flooring Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Wood-Flooring Adhesives by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wood-Flooring Adhesives as of 2019)
3.4 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Wood-Flooring Adhesives Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Wood-Flooring Adhesives Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bostik
11.1.1 Bostik Corporation Information
11.1.2 Bostik Business Overview
11.1.3 Bostik Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Bostik Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products and Services
11.1.5 Bostik SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Bostik Recent Developments
11.2 Sika
11.2.1 Sika Corporation Information
11.2.2 Sika Business Overview
11.2.3 Sika Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Sika Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products and Services
11.2.5 Sika SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Sika Recent Developments
11.3 MAPEI
11.3.1 MAPEI Corporation Information
11.3.2 MAPEI Business Overview
11.3.3 MAPEI Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 MAPEI Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products and Services
11.3.5 MAPEI SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 MAPEI Recent Developments
11.4 Fortane
11.4.1 Fortane Corporation Information
11.4.2 Fortane Business Overview
11.4.3 Fortane Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Fortane Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products and Services
11.4.5 Fortane SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Fortane Recent Developments
11.5 Roberts
11.5.1 Roberts Corporation Information
11.5.2 Roberts Business Overview
11.5.3 Roberts Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Roberts Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products and Services
11.5.5 Roberts SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Roberts Recent Developments
11.6 STAUF
11.6.1 STAUF Corporation Information
11.6.2 STAUF Business Overview
11.6.3 STAUF Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 STAUF Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products and Services
11.6.5 STAUF SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 STAUF Recent Developments
11.7 Maiburg
11.7.1 Maiburg Corporation Information
11.7.2 Maiburg Business Overview
11.7.3 Maiburg Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Maiburg Wood-Flooring Adhesives Products and Services
11.7.5 Maiburg SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Maiburg Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Channels
12.2.2 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Distributors
12.3 Wood-Flooring Adhesives Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe Wood-Flooring Adhesives Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific Wood-Flooring Adhesives Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America Wood-Flooring Adhesives Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Wood-Flooring Adhesives Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
”