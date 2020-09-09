“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Research Report: Glatfelter, Georgia-Pacific, McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe, Duni AB, EAM Corporation（Domtar）, Fitesa, Oji Kinocloth, Kinsei Seishi, M&J Airlaid Products, Main S.p.A., C-airlaid, ACI S.A., National Nonwovens, China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology, Qiaohong New Materials, Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven, Elite Paper

Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Segmentation by Product: 50-100 gsm

Other



Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Segmentation by Application: Feminine Hygiene

Consumer Wipes

Adult Incontinence

Industrial Wipes

Tabletop

Food Pads

Other



The Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 50-100 gsm

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Feminine Hygiene

1.4.3 Consumer Wipes

1.4.4 Adult Incontinence

1.4.5 Industrial Wipes

1.4.6 Tabletop

1.4.7 Food Pads

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Industry Trends

2.4.1 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Trends

2.4.2 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Drivers

2.4.3 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Challenges

2.4.4 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper as of 2019)

3.4 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Glatfelter

11.1.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information

11.1.2 Glatfelter Business Overview

11.1.3 Glatfelter Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Glatfelter Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.1.5 Glatfelter SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Glatfelter Recent Developments

11.2 Georgia-Pacific

11.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

11.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Business Overview

11.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Georgia-Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.2.5 Georgia-Pacific SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments

11.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe

11.3.1 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Corporation Information

11.3.2 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Business Overview

11.3.3 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.3.5 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 McAirlaid’s Vliesstoffe Recent Developments

11.4 Duni AB

11.4.1 Duni AB Corporation Information

11.4.2 Duni AB Business Overview

11.4.3 Duni AB Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Duni AB Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.4.5 Duni AB SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Duni AB Recent Developments

11.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar）

11.5.1 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Corporation Information

11.5.2 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Business Overview

11.5.3 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.5.5 EAM Corporation（Domtar） SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 EAM Corporation（Domtar） Recent Developments

11.6 Fitesa

11.6.1 Fitesa Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fitesa Business Overview

11.6.3 Fitesa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Fitesa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.6.5 Fitesa SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Fitesa Recent Developments

11.7 Oji Kinocloth

11.7.1 Oji Kinocloth Corporation Information

11.7.2 Oji Kinocloth Business Overview

11.7.3 Oji Kinocloth Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Oji Kinocloth Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.7.5 Oji Kinocloth SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Oji Kinocloth Recent Developments

11.8 Kinsei Seishi

11.8.1 Kinsei Seishi Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kinsei Seishi Business Overview

11.8.3 Kinsei Seishi Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Kinsei Seishi Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.8.5 Kinsei Seishi SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Kinsei Seishi Recent Developments

11.9 M&J Airlaid Products

11.9.1 M&J Airlaid Products Corporation Information

11.9.2 M&J Airlaid Products Business Overview

11.9.3 M&J Airlaid Products Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 M&J Airlaid Products Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.9.5 M&J Airlaid Products SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 M&J Airlaid Products Recent Developments

11.10 Main S.p.A.

11.10.1 Main S.p.A. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Main S.p.A. Business Overview

11.10.3 Main S.p.A. Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Main S.p.A. Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.10.5 Main S.p.A. SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Main S.p.A. Recent Developments

11.11 C-airlaid

11.11.1 C-airlaid Corporation Information

11.11.2 C-airlaid Business Overview

11.11.3 C-airlaid Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 C-airlaid Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.11.5 C-airlaid SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 C-airlaid Recent Developments

11.12 ACI S.A.

11.12.1 ACI S.A. Corporation Information

11.12.2 ACI S.A. Business Overview

11.12.3 ACI S.A. Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 ACI S.A. Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.12.5 ACI S.A. SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 ACI S.A. Recent Developments

11.13 National Nonwovens

11.13.1 National Nonwovens Corporation Information

11.13.2 National Nonwovens Business Overview

11.13.3 National Nonwovens Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 National Nonwovens Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.13.5 National Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 National Nonwovens Recent Developments

11.14 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology

11.14.1 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Corporation Information

11.14.2 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Business Overview

11.14.3 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.14.5 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 China Silk (Shanghai) New Material Technology Recent Developments

11.15 Qiaohong New Materials

11.15.1 Qiaohong New Materials Corporation Information

11.15.2 Qiaohong New Materials Business Overview

11.15.3 Qiaohong New Materials Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Qiaohong New Materials Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.15.5 Qiaohong New Materials SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Qiaohong New Materials Recent Developments

11.16 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven

11.16.1 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Business Overview

11.16.3 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.16.5 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Ningbo Qixing Nonwoven Recent Developments

11.17 Elite Paper

11.17.1 Elite Paper Corporation Information

11.17.2 Elite Paper Business Overview

11.17.3 Elite Paper Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Elite Paper Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Products and Services

11.17.5 Elite Paper SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Elite Paper Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Channels

12.2.2 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Distributors

12.3 Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Latex-bonded Airlaid Paper Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”