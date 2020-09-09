Los Angeles, United State,: The global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market.

The report is compiled using advanced primary and secondary research techniques and sophisticated market analysis tools. Our analysts conduct personal as well as telephonic interviews to collect information related to the Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings industry. They also refer company websites, government documents, press releases, annual and financial reports, and databases of organizations in authoritative positions in the Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings industry. We do not include any data or information in the report unless it is cross-verified with reliable entities.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include:

Rane Brake Lining, ASK Automotive, Sundaram Brake Lining, Brakes India, Bosch Chassis System India, Automotive Axles, Hindustan Composites, Allied-Nippon, Makino, Federal-Mogul Goetze, Ranbro Brakes, Brakewel

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

, Brake Pads, Brake Shoes, Brake Linings

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Off-The-Road

What will the report include?

Market Dynamics: The report shares important information on influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and market trends as part of market dynamics.

Global Market Forecast: Readers are provided with production and revenue forecasts for the global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market, production and consumption forecasts for regional markets, production, revenue, and price forecasts for the global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market by type, and consumption forecast for the global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market by application.

Regional Market Analysis: It could be divided into two different sections: one for regional production analysis and the other for regional consumption analysis. Here, the analysts share gross margin, price, revenue, production, CAGR, and other factors that indicate the growth of all regional markets studied in the report.

Market Competition: In this section, the report provides information on competitive situation and trends including merger and acquisition and expansion, market shares of top three or five players, and market concentration rate. Readers could also be provided with production, revenue, and average price shares by manufacturers.

How can the research study help your business?

(1) The information presented in the report helps your decision makers to become prudent and make the best business choices.

(2) The report enables you to see the future of the global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market and accordingly take decisions that will be in the best interest of your business.

(3) It offers you a forward-looking perspective of the global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market drivers and how you can secure significant market gains in the near future.

(4) It provides SWOT analysis of the global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market along with useful graphics and detailed statistics providing quick information about the market’s overall progress throughout the forecast period.

(5) It also assesses the changing competitive dynamics of the global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market using pin-point evaluation.

The report answers several questions about the Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market includes:

What will be the market size of Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market in 2025?

What will be the Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings growth rate in 2025?

Which key factors drive the market?

Who are the key market players for Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings?

Which strategies are used by top players in the market?

What are the key market trends in Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings?

Which trends and challenges will influence the growth of market?

Which barriers do the Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings markets face?

What are the market opportunities for vendors and what are the threats faced by them?

What are the most important outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Brake Pads

1.2.2 Brake Shoes

1.2.3 Brake Linings

1.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings by Application

4.1 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.1.3 Two-Wheeler

4.1.4 Three-Wheeler

4.1.5 Off-The-Road

4.2 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings by Application 5 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Business

10.1 Rane Brake Lining

10.1.1 Rane Brake Lining Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rane Brake Lining Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Rane Brake Lining Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Rane Brake Lining Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.1.5 Rane Brake Lining Recent Development

10.2 ASK Automotive

10.2.1 ASK Automotive Corporation Information

10.2.2 ASK Automotive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ASK Automotive Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ASK Automotive Recent Development

10.3 Sundaram Brake Lining

10.3.1 Sundaram Brake Lining Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sundaram Brake Lining Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sundaram Brake Lining Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sundaram Brake Lining Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.3.5 Sundaram Brake Lining Recent Development

10.4 Brakes India

10.4.1 Brakes India Corporation Information

10.4.2 Brakes India Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Brakes India Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Brakes India Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.4.5 Brakes India Recent Development

10.5 Bosch Chassis System India

10.5.1 Bosch Chassis System India Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bosch Chassis System India Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Bosch Chassis System India Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bosch Chassis System India Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.5.5 Bosch Chassis System India Recent Development

10.6 Automotive Axles

10.6.1 Automotive Axles Corporation Information

10.6.2 Automotive Axles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Automotive Axles Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Automotive Axles Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.6.5 Automotive Axles Recent Development

10.7 Hindustan Composites

10.7.1 Hindustan Composites Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hindustan Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hindustan Composites Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hindustan Composites Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.7.5 Hindustan Composites Recent Development

10.8 Allied-Nippon

10.8.1 Allied-Nippon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Allied-Nippon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Allied-Nippon Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Allied-Nippon Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.8.5 Allied-Nippon Recent Development

10.9 Makino

10.9.1 Makino Corporation Information

10.9.2 Makino Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Makino Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Makino Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.9.5 Makino Recent Development

10.10 Federal-Mogul Goetze

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Federal-Mogul Goetze Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Federal-Mogul Goetze Recent Development

10.11 Ranbro Brakes

10.11.1 Ranbro Brakes Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ranbro Brakes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ranbro Brakes Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ranbro Brakes Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.11.5 Ranbro Brakes Recent Development

10.12 Brakewel

10.12.1 Brakewel Corporation Information

10.12.2 Brakewel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Brakewel Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Brakewel Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Products Offered

10.12.5 Brakewel Recent Development 11 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Brake Pads, Shoes, and Linings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

