Online advertising is a marketing strategy acquired by different organizations, which includes the usage of the internet as a medium to obtain website traffic, and target and deliver marketing messages to the correct customers. There are various types of online advertising, such as banner advertising, search engine advertising, video advertising, and social network advertising.

The report aims to provide an overview of online advertising market with detailed market segmentation by Ad format, platform, vertical. The global online advertising market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online advertising market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online advertising market.

The global online advertising market is segmented on the basis of Ad format, platform, vertical. On the basis of Ad format, the market is segmented as social media, search engine, video, email, other. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented as mobile, desktop and laptop, other platforms. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, retail, healthcare, BFSI, telecom, other.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Google LLC

2. Adobe Inc.

3. Amazon.com Inc.

4. Baidu (Nanjing Marketing Group)

5. Facebook Inc.

6. IAC

7. LinkedIn Corporation

8. Microsoft

9. Twitter

10. Yahoo

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online advertising market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online advertising market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting online advertising market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the online advertising market in these regions.

