Increased level pollution across urban areas has significantly rises the skin related issues. This has severely affected working population who are facing various skin related problem such as dullness, rosacea acne, tanning, and others. In order to overcome such issues, consumers are looking for more enhanced and skin-friendly cosmetic products, which can be used as an effective alternative to traditional all-purpose cosmetics.

The consumers are more inclined toward night creams owing to their superior attribute such as super moisturizing, skin whitening, and anti-aging benefits. Night cream products are equipped with multi-functional attributes and are gaining high popularity among the working population. End users prefer night cream over other cosmetic products due to its usage and skin friendly benefits. Such increase in consumer demand for night cream products is expected to further boost the revenue growth of the overall Night Creams Market during the forecast period.

The awareness of health benefits associated with night occasion cosmetic products has gained rapid recognition among consumers worldwide. However, the premium price and limited availability of these products among certain Asian and African countries have hampered the revenue growth in the regions. The growth of internet penetration and easy accessibility offered by online platforms will contribute to the obtainability of the product worldwide. Therefore, the introduction and sales of night cream products through online channels will further enable manufactures to expand the market base and help grow the sales revenue in the global market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Solstice Holding

Estee Lauder Companies

Clinique Laboratories

L’Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever PLC

VLCC Health Care

Himalaya Global Holdings

Beiersdorf AG and Guerlain.

Clarins and Nivea

Lancome

Avon

Revlon

The Night Creams Market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into moisturizing cream, anti-aging cream and skin whitening cream. By distribution channel, it is categorized into retail pharmacies, convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

